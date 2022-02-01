Latest trend show most accumulating snow in central Missouri occurs Tuesday night - Wednesday morning. We could have 6-8" of snow on the ground by 7am Wednesday, an additional 2-6" Wednesday night. Expecting around 8-14" in total... #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/N5W0BtHhKG— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 1, 2022
Additional child sex crime charges filed against Audrain County man
Prosecutors said William Dahl, 37, faces charges of forcible rape, attempted forcible rape, statutory rape and statutory sodomy, according to online court records filed on Friday.
According to the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the incidents occurred in the summer of 2005 and the summer of 2007 at Dahl's house in Audrain County. The charges involve rape and sodomy of girls who were 13 and 16 at the time of the assaults.
AG Schmitt seeks temporary restraining orders against CPS, schools with mask mandates
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office has begun filing motions for temporary restraining orders in his lawsuits against school districts with mask mandates.
Starting with Columbia Public Schools, St. Charles R-VI and Ferguson-Florissant, motions were filed on Monday and Schmitt promised "more were on the way." The motions ask each court to issue a temporary restraining order and halt mask mandates at each school.
“As I’ve said before, mask mandates are ineffective and illegal, and lead to real, negative, and lasting psychological impacts on children and teens. Our fight against mask mandates in Missouri continues, and we will not stop until the power to make health decisions for children is pried from the hands of bureaucrats and placed back into the hands of parents,” Schmitt said.
What happens to pre-printed Chiefs AFC Championship gear?
Sporting goods stores around Missouri expected a flood of Kansas City Chiefs fans through their doors following the game Sunday night.
Since the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, some are wondering where the pre-printed Chiefs AFC Championship gear will be distributed.
The short and sweet answer is a lot of it is donated to charity. The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all partner with different organizations so the merchandise can be reused by people in need, according to Quality Logos website.
STORM MODE: Tracking heavy snowfall potential
A major winter storm is heading to central Missouri on Tuesday night, looking to stick around until Thursday. Accumulations will be the highest of the season with cold temperatures to follow. Stay with KOMU for updates and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
On Tuesday morning we expect rain to begin and continue throughout much of the day, though some dry time will be possible.
Snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, but there will be some dry time possible Wednesday afternoon. More snow will move in Wednesday night, and end at some point Thursday - likely in the midday hours.