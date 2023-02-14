City of Columbia to install steel window panels at Fifth/Walnut Street parking garage
The City of Columbia will begin the second phase of its safety barrier installations in the coming weeks at the Fifth Street and Walnut Street parking garage in downtown Columbia.
Columbia-based company Professional Contractors and Engineers will install steel window panels on floors 5-8 of the garage, according to Columbia Public Works spokesperson John Ogan. The panels are set to arrive in Columbia on Feb. 27.
The city previously designated $600,000 in funding for the safety installations, dating back to the 2020 fiscal year budget.
14-year-old boy seriously injured after crash in Cole County
A 14-year old boy was seriously injured after an accident in Cole County on Monday afternoon.
The driver was traveling on a private roadway when he struck a deer, causing the car to roll multiple times before he was ejected from the vehicle, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The unnamed boy was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported via helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.
CPS board member leaves meeting, cites recent anti-LGBTQ legislation
Columbia Public School Board member Katherine Sasser left Monday night's meeting early citing a string of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in the Missouri legislature this session.
"Tonight, actively caring for myself requires me to disengage and physically remove myself from participating," Sasser said.
Sasser has served on the board since 2021 and her seat is up for reelection in 2024.
New café in Moberly aims to support children in foster care
Rooted 242 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its café Monday morning.
Located in downtown Moberly, Rooted 242 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and space for families and older aging children who have been affected by the foster care system.
The opening of the café was only phase one of the three-phase plan in place to provide the resources for those directly impacted by the foster care system.
Chief fans collect Super Bowl Championship gear
In the hours following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, fans made their way to Academy Sports in Columbia to collect the brand new Super Bowl champions gear.
Academy Sports had over 8,000 pieces of Chiefs championship memorabilia, including hats, t-shirts, hoodies, lanyards, and flags, out Sunday night after the big win.
Kansas City's win on Sunday night marked their third Super Bowl win in franchise history, becoming just the 10th franchise in NFL history to win three Super Bowl titles.