TARGET 8: Technological, staffing issues continue to hamstring Missouri's foster care system as it looks to better protect children
Five months after a federal report found that Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is not adequately protecting its foster care children, the department and its acting director are trying to mend deep-rooted technological and personnel-related cracks and restore public confidence.
After the report was published in September, lawmakers quickly focused their criticism on a technological shortcoming in the department’s case management system known as FACES. The system makes it so that the department cannot distinguish between foster kids who are in an unapproved, but known, placement and foster kids who are truly missing.
Late last month, DSS Acting Director Robert Knodell told Target 8 that his department has asked the Office of Administration to address this issue and that it is working on a solution.
He also noted that the department and Gov. Mike Parson have been working together on a $40 million plan to overhaul the entire FACES system.
JC school board votes to adopt new boundary lines at Monday night meeting
The Jefferson City School Board voted to approve scenario A to redraw school boundary lines at its meeting Monday night.
The scenario moves 536 students from their original schools.
“Scenario A makes the most sense to me because it meets the majority of the criteria items and disrupts the least number of families on a short term basis," one board member said at the meeting.
The scenario will go into place next school year. It will put students who attend West Elementary school in a feeder system. Some kids will move to Lewis and Clark Middle School, and some would move to Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Southern Boone School Board president, secretary announce resignation
The Southern Boone School Board approved the resignation of the board's president and secretary at Monday night's meeting.
The board unanimously voted for the approval of former President Steve Condron's resignation.
It also unanimously voted to keep the board as is until the April 5 election, which means former Vice President Tiffany Clevenger will serve as the interim board president until the election.
Board member Amy Begemann will serve as the new vice president, the board unanimously voted.
The board unanimously voted in favor of Karen Pfingsten, the school district's school improvement coordinator, for the board's open secretary position, following Amanda Centobie's resignation.
CPS students ask School Board for more gun violence prevention measures
Four students from Hickman and Battle high schools asked the Columbia School Board to install metal detectors at their schools and implement more safety measures against gun violence.
“We are not immune to gun violence in Columbia Public Schools,” Karli Jones, a Hickman freshman and organizer of the group Students for Change, said Monday evening.
During public comment, the group — including Opal Weber and Taylor Lee of Hickman and Leslie Navarro of Battle — presented a petition that called for an improved districtwide safety plan. It would include the introduction of metal detectors at entrances to their schools, emails instructing parents how to properly lock up guns and trauma kits in classrooms. As of 10 p.m. Monday, the petition had 224 signatures.
Forecast
Tuesday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s and clear skies. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day as temperatures warm to the middle 60s.
In addition to the warm air, we will have breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south gusting up to 30 mph through the day. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible into the overnight hours as cloud cover continues to build.
This combination of cloud cover and wind will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s Tuesday night.