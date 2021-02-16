Several school districts closed Tuesday due to inclement weather
Columbia Public Schools, Fulton Public Schools, Jefferson City Schools, Mexico Public Schools, Moberly Public Schools and many other school districts were called off school Tuesday.
Columbia City Council receives COVID-19 update at Monday night meeting
In a shortened meeting due to the weather, Columbia Public Health Director Stephanie Browning gave a presentation that showed that daily new cases in Boone County have been continuing their steady decrease since November.
In addition, the 14-day average of daily tests has decreased, which Browning says is largely due to the weather. The positivity rate has also decreased since the last council meeting, as well as hospitalizations.
Browning also added that the MU Health Center is planning on organizing another mass first dose vaccination event which will take place this weekend.
Columbia hospitals and health department to hold vaccine events this week
MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold vaccination events this week, in conjunction with the state's hospital vaccination distribution program.
Those eligible are in Phase 1A or Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2.
MU Health Care is scheduled to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The health care company will hold events on Friday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Boone County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in west Columbia
Boone County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of West Millbrook Drive in Columbia Monday around 7:45 p.m.
Boone County Sheriff reported one victim has been shot.
BREAKING: I'm on the scene where Boone County Sheriffs reported one victim has been shot. Officers are investigating, it appears the shooting took place on the driveway or in the street.
Moist masks from winter weather are not as effective and allow germs to spread
The weather is bitter cold, and our face masks are getting wetter the longer we are outside. Wet masks aren't the most effective when taking COVID-19 precautions.
"The filtration of the mask is not as good when it's moist or wet," Boone Hospital's infection prevention consultant Cassie Mueller said. "So you want a clean, dry mask when possible."
Condensation and a runny nose are usually what makes the inside of our mask wet when we're outside in the cold.
STORM MODE: Coldest temps yet to come, followed by more snow
Storm Mode 3 continues as morning temperatures will potentially be the coldest we've seen throughout this winter extravaganza, with lows between 5 and 10 degrees below zero, and wind chills back to 20 to 30 degrees below zero. The record low of -7° set back in 1958 will be in Jeopardy.
A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will help temperatures warm into the 10s Tuesday afternoon. Calming winds should also limit a wind chill factor during the daytime.
Will snow melt? Actually, yeah it's possible. Even when temperatures are this cold, the sun alone can melt snow; and road treatment like salt and brine can become more efficient in these cold temps due to the sunshine helping to activate its ability.
Any snow-melting will cease as soon as the sun goes down and then snow that was once light and puffy will become hard. Watch for slick conditions and black ice.