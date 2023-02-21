Columbia City Council unanimously approved Business Loop grant application
The Columbia City Council approved the first step to getting a federal grant to help revitalize the Interstate 70 Business Loop Corridor in a unanimous vote Monday night.
The vote allows the city manager to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete a transportation study of the Business Loop.
The city anticipates that the planning project will cost between $2.5 million and $3 million.
Columbia did not test water for lead, copper all last year
Columbia city staff admitted during a Columbia City Council meeting Monday they did not properly test the city's drinking water for copper or lead all last year.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources initially informed the city of the violation late Friday afternoon, according to Columbia Director of Utilities David Sorell.
He said there was confusion at the time over whether this regular testing was mandatory. But Sorrell confirmed Monday that those tests were required.
Lamar Johnson testifies in support of bills that would provide exonerees compensation
Missouri's Senate Judiciary Committee met Monday to hear two bills regarding compensation to those who were wrongfully convicted.
Senate bills 146 and 253, filed by Sen. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) and Sen. Brian Williams (D-University City), would provide up to $65,000 per year of wrongful incarceration, as well as up to $25,000 for each additional year served on parole or post-release supervision.
In attendance at the hearing were several exonerees who testified in favor of the bills and spoke in their experiences in being exonerated, including Lamar Johnson. Under current state law, Johnson is likely ineligible for compensation for wrongful imprisonment.
Ozarks-area cities receive Narcan vending machine
Central Ozarks Medical Centers announced four Narcan vending machines will be available in in Lake Ozark, Camdenton, Lebanon and Crocker. The Lake Ozark and Lebanon machines are already installed, and the Camdenton and Crocker locations will be available soon.
Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose in minutes. The medicine consists of two sprays and is free of charge.
One benefit to Narcan, according to experts. is that it can be administered to someone who could potentially be overdosing, and if they are not overdosing, there are no negative side effects.