Family and friends hold vigil for Battle student killed over the weekend
Family and friends are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley, the teenager shot and killed over the weekend in Columbia.
Loved ones plan to host a candlelight vigil and balloon release Monday at 5:30 p.m. in McKee Street Park for the Battle High School student, according to a friend of Aubry's.
Aubry Doxley was killed Saturday around 12:40 a.m. after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured in the shooting.
Moniteau County man arrested in Sunday shooting that left one dead, two injured
A 19-year-old Moniteau County man has been charged with murder and assault following a fatal shooting Sunday.
Ethan Bondurant, of California, was accused of shooting three people at a residence on Carney King Road in Moniteau County, which left a 20-year-old man dead.
An 18-year-old man was airlifted to University Hospital and a 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance, both for gunshot wounds.
Bondurant also assaulted a 19-year-old woman at the scene, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.
Boone Health and MU Health Care see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Both Boone Health and MU Health Care are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Boone County hospital status dashboard.
On Monday, there were 77 COVID patients in Boone County hospitals. Of those, 12 were in the ICU and six were on ventilators.
Dr. Blount said before Christmas, Boone Health saw a rapid increase in hospitalizations, including patients in the ICU and on ventilators.
"Things topped out a few weeks ago and almost as quickly as it came we've seen a rapid decrease in hospitalizations," Dr. Blount said.
MU students from Ukraine, Russia say they're worried about conflict back home
After Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two pro-Moscow territories as independent and the possibility of war continues, University of Missouri international students from Ukraine and Russia say they're worried about family back home.
Vlad Sazhen, a 19-year-old MU student from Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is close to the border of Russia, said he stays in contact with his family as much as possible.
"It's quite tense right now," Sazhen said. "We keep contact all the time well, if they're not sleeping, because we have a difference in time, like eight hours compared to Ukraine."
First Alert Weather Forecast
Showers and thunderstorms are expected early on Tuesday morning. The bulk of the activity will stay along and south of I-44, but scattered activity is expected across central Missouri.
An isolated strong storm or two that contains small hail or a strong wind gust isn’t out of the question for areas near I-44. The strong storm threat for mid-Missouri is very low, so the Storm Mode Index is at a 1 for early Tuesday morning.
Rain chances will end by midday, but the bigger story of the day is going to be falling temperatures. We will start the day in the middle to upper 50s, but fall to the 30s in the afternoon. Grab a jacket, even if you don’t need it in the morning.