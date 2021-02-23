In-person absentee voting begins for April election season
There are only six weeks until the Missouri's general municipal election on April 6. Beginning Feb. 23, in-person absentee voting will be available across the state.
hese voters will be able to vote ahead of time, but they will also need to state why they need to cast an absentee ballot.
Unlike the November 2020 election, COVID-19 is not a valid reason for opting in for an absentee ballot.
JCSD approves new school year calendar, will revisit early dismissal at the next meeting
The Jefferson City School District approved a new yearly calendar for all the public schools without one of the biggest changes on the Monday's agenda. The school board will revisit a decision for 70-minute early dismissals every Monday at the next meeting on March 8.
The 2021-2022 school calendar was voted on and approved by the Board of Education at Monday night's meeting, withholding the early release days.
The new calendar allows two full weeks for winter break, three full days for Thanksgiving break and school would end before Memorial Day.
Environmental issues at the forefront of CPS forum discussion
Candidates for the Columbia Public Schools board shared their views towards promoting sustainability during Monday night's online forum.
Speaking on environmental education, candidate Luke Neal expressed concern that most school efforts were focused on recycling, and not enough on reusing and reducing.
Among the discussion points was the carbon footprint left behind by school-based transportation, namely the danger of having fumes from school buses so close to school entrances. An environment forum for Columbia City Council candidates will take place on Thursday night.
Audrain County second dose vaccine clinic rescheduled to Thursday
The Audrain County Health Department has rescheduled its second dose vaccine event after it was canceled last Friday due to inclement weather.
The clinic will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. indoors at the Mexico Area Family YMCA.
No preregistration is required for those receiving the second dose.
TARGET 8: Columbia's trash pickup costs slightly more than nearby cities using private companies
In February, Columbia changed its trash services to a "Pay as You Throw" program, and now residents are required to use city issued trash bags.
Columbia's trash service stands out amongst surrounding cities because it is funded publicly.
Target 8 compared numbers for both trash and recycling for single/ residential household monthly rates.
- Columbia charges $17.37 monthly for 66 gallon bags a week
- Jefferson City charges $16.98 monthly for 65 gallon roll carts
- Moberly charges $16.67 monthly for 65 gallon roll carts
- Ashland charges $12.11 monthly and uses a set amount of 95 gallon roll carts, but residents must drop off recycling
Forecast: What a difference a week makes...
Out-the-door temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. If you live in an area with wet roadways from melting snow and temperatures drop below freezing you’ll need to be on the lookout for black ice. Although this should not be as common of a problem as it was today.
Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph.