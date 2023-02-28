Bill approving pay increases for state workers signed into law
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law Monday that secures an 8.7% cost-of-living pay increase for state workers and a $2-per-hour shift differential for overnight workers at 24/7 facilities.
Hundreds gathered at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building Monday afternoon to witness Parson sign HB 14 bill. Parson joked that he had never seen a crowd that large for a bill signing.
The governor called on the General Assembly to pass the bill in January when the state had a turnover rate of 30% with more than 7,000 positions open.
The pay increases will go into effect March 31.
COMO Safe Water Coalition calls for transparency following city's violation on water testing
One water safety organization is calling for transparency following the city of Columbia's testing violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Officials admitted at last Monday's city council meeting that staff did not test the city's drinking water for copper or lead last year.
While the DNR insists the water is safe, the COMO Safe Water Coalition developed and released its own report Monday regarding its concerns for the community.
According to the coalition's report, which cites the DNR, the city had been informed of the violation since September.
Bill that repeals state's hemp regulation program gains support of hemp businesses and lawmakers
A House committee passed a bill Monday that would repeal Missouri's Industrial Hemp Regulatory Program if signed into law.
The House Rules Administrative Oversight committee passed House bill 202, the industrial hemp bill, 6-0 Monday.
Supporters say the bill would give the authority to regulate industrial hemp to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which would help hemp producers by reducing fees on their operations.
NASA representatives judge CPS student technologies
Representatives from NASA visited Hickman High School Monday to speak with students involved with Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association and judge their projects as part of a national design challenge.
The challenge teaches high school students the basics of NASA design and motivates students to learn more about astronomy.
The students' projects involved being able to roll a dice with no gravity in space, being able to turn waste into material for bricks, and constructing an LED work desk designed for space.