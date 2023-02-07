Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused
The Columbia City Council on Monday voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday.
The decision comes as Missouri marijuana facilities reported over $12 million in sales from Friday to Sunday. On Friday alone, dispensaries sold more than $5 million worth of marijuana, nearly doubling Illinois' first day of sales in 2020.
The city council also voted to approve initial plans for a new permanent shelter for the unhoused on the northeast corner of Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Opportunity Campus is set to be operated by the Voluntary Action Center.
MoDOT staffing shortage could affect future projects, including proposed I-70 expansion
The Missouri Department of Transportation says the national staffing shortage is hitting the department hard, which could affect future projects.
The Missouri Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight met Monday to discuss plans for transportation construction.
MoDOT is attempting to fix the problem by asking its employees to work voluntary overtime for an additional eight to 10 hours for the next few months. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said he supports Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give state employees an 8.7% cost of living adjustment to help the department adjust its pay to match inflation.
Riders see lengthy wait times on JEFFTRAN's first day of combined routes
Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The new schedule doubles the interval time between buses, from 40 minutes to 80 minutes. The buses still operate on the same roads and service the same bus stops.
The new routes are due to a shortage in drivers, JEFFTRAN said in a press release.
Some riders said they had to arrive at their bus stops an hour earlier than usual. Bus drivers said they hope the changes will be temporary once staffing levels return to normal.
Bill banning eviction moratoriums passes in Missouri House Small Business Committee
The Missouri House Small Business Committee voted Monday to pass House Bill 730, a bill that would block any bans on evictions by local governments.
The bill is in response to the federal eviction moratorium that was present during the pandemic, beginning in March 2020. It would allow the governor to institute an eviction moratorium in case of an emergency.
Housing rights advocacy groups plan to request that compromising language can be put in place in order to protect renters alongside landlords in the case of a future major emergency in the state.
The bill received seven "ayes" and one "present" from the committee.
Residential structure fire causes at least $80,000 in damages in Columbia
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 300 block of West Leslie Lane early Monday after a fire reportedly started in a residential area, according to CFD.
Two adults, one child and a dog fled from the structure without incident, according to the release. Two other pets were trapped inside.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire started in the attic space because of electrical arcing, according to CFD. The marshals estimated damages to be at $80,000. No injuries were reported in the incident.