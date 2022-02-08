Netflix sells set piece from hit show 'Ozark' to the business that inspired the show
The set director of the hit Netflix series 'Ozark' has sold the sign from the Blue Cat Lodge, where a large portion of the show takes place, to the owners of the Alhonna Resort & Marina.
According to LakeExpo, the Blue Cat Lodge is modeled after the Alhonna Resort, a real resort alongside the Lake of the Ozarks.
Michael Elia and his wife Sheryl Elia are the general managers of the resort.
“Everybody here knows about 'Ozark,'" Sheryl Elia said.
Attorney of alleged MU hazing victim: 'This is the worst hazing injury I've ever seen'
A lawsuit has been filed against the Phi Gamma Delta organization, a fraternity at the center of a hazing investigation at the University of Missouri.
MU student Danny Santulli ended up in the hospital during the early morning hours on Oct. 20, 2021, after alcohol hazing at the fraternity commonly known as Fiji, a lawsuit claims.
According to the lawsuit filed by Santulli’s parents in Boone County Circuit Court, the 19-year-old remains “unresponsive, unaware of his surroundings, unable to communicate and [with] a significant injury to his brain.”
The family, from Eden Prairie, Minn., is represented by David Bianchi, an attorney from Miami who specializes in hazing litigation.
"This is the worst injury I have ever seen with any hazing victim at any time of 30 years of doing this," Santulli said.
Another way to help: Sharp End's efforts help improve inclusivity in Columbia
Starting from telling untold stories about African Americans, Sharp End continues to improve inclusivity by offering financial support to minorities in Columbia.
The Sharp End Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) fund supports minority and women-owned businesses in and around Columbia by providing financial assistance through grants and micro loans. It also helps with the facilitation of mentoring between successful minority entrepreneurs and grant recipients.
"If you want to continue to build a generation of wealth, the way to do that is for folks to have their own and pass those companies and those businesses to the next generation," Annelle B. Whitt, the chairperson of the SEED program, said. "That's a big part of wealth-building to be able to be self-sufficient financially."
Missouri Supreme Court hears debate on Second Amendment Preservation Act
The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments in a case filed against the Second Amendment Preservation Act Monday.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act, or House Bill 85, which went into effect in August, declares many federal gun regulations as "invalid" if they don't have an equivalent to Missouri law.
The appellants from St. Louis argued that the law prevents law enforcement from protecting the community. They asked the judges to rule that the law is unconstitutional.
"The federal government cares about this case because this law has posed substantial threats to public safety," U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Sandberg said. "Because of HB 85, it's been harder for us to investigate all manner of crime including violent crime in this state."
Forecast: Average to above average temperatures through the week
Temperatures will stay relatively warm into Tuesday morning, but we are still expected to dip below freezing. This means we will need to watch for a few patchy slick spots where snow has melted and frozen over.
Additionally, some very patchy freezing fog will be possible in the morning hours. This will clear quickly as temperatures warm to the middle 50s for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
A fairly weak cold front is set to arrive Tuesday night, bringing a slight cool down for the middle of the week.