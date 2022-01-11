CPS Board votes unanimously to include bond plan on April ballot
The Columbia Public School Board voted to include an $80 million bond plan on the April election ballot. The bond will not increase taxes.
The vast majority of the bond—$53 million—will fund the construction of two new elementary schools in the district in response to overcrowding at Columbia schools.
The bond also includes $15 million for an addition to and renovation of the Career Center, as well as $7.5 million for an addition to Battle Elementary School to "address continued growth in CPS."
Hickman High School students walkout of class ahead of Board of Education meeting
Several students from Hickman High School walked out of class on Monday afternoon to protest the lack of a mask requirement in Columbia Public Schools.
The Columbia Board of Education voted in December to lift the mask requirement throughout the district effective Jan. 4, the day students returned to the classroom from winter break.
According to the CPS COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently 187 students out due to COVID-19: 112 students have active positive cases, and there are 75 students in quarantine. The dashboard also shows 30 active staff cases, and four staff members are in quarantine.
A Change.org petition circulated among parents last week calling for the school board to hold an emergency meeting about the mask policy in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the community. As of Monday, there were more than 2,500 signatures on the petition.
Some MU School of Medicine classes move online as curators set to meet Tuesday
MU's School of Medicine has moved some classes online as recommended by MU Health Care's incident command team.
According to MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze, the incident command team released recommendations for the health system to limit in-person meetings and classes.
Joesph Elledge's child abuse trial expected to start later this spring
A status hearing for Joseph Elledge's child abuse trial took place Monday back at the Boone County Courthouse.
This comes after Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, last Friday.
Elledge is charged with three felonies, including the abuse of a child, first-degree endangerment of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
The range of punishment for the first two counts is up to 7 years and the range of punishment for the third is up to 4 years for a possibility of 18 years sentenced.
The judge at the hearing said a trial can be expected to start sometime between April and July.
Columbia struggles with long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities
As cases of COVID-19 increase around Missouri, there has become an increased need for testing sites.
When the case numbers declined over the summer, many testing facilities that previously ran for numerous hours a day cut back on hours, due to fewer people getting tested.
As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus arrived in the United States, case numbers returned to previous highs and eventually broke prior records.
In Columbia, there is currently a lack of available places to get tested.
One of the main sites is MU Health Care's testing facility on West Broadway. The facility cut back on its hours over the summer and is still running every day from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
