Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting
Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend.
Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday.
Jefferson City police are still investigating the incident.
Route Z reopens after cement truck overturns, driver dies
A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Boshears was headed north when his truck traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and started to overturn, the report said. The truck then traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to a rest on its top.
Columbia honors MLK with walk and memorial
The Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Walk and Memorial Celebration Monday.
People gathered at the Armory in downtown Columbia, including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Councilmember Nick Foster. Organizers passed out candles and said prayers before the group walked down Ash Street to St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
More than a hundred people packed into St. Luke's to hear community members deliver speeches, sing songs, and read poetry.
Columbia NAACP celebrates MLK Day with 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' day of service
The Columbia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), welcomed mid-Missourians to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
People met at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Garden near the MKT trail at 11 a.m. Monday.
The chapter president, Mary Ratliff, said Monday's event was about more than celebrating Dr. King.
"It's a day of service for us," Ratliff said. "There is such a gap and such a disparity in what happens with African Americans. I want to work as Dr. King worked to try to close that gap."
Scammer impersonates Boone County Sheriff's Office, asks residents for up to $800
A male scammer impersonating a "Cpt. Jason Reynolds" from the Boone County Sheriff's Office has called multiple Columbia residents over the past few days threatening jail time and asking for up to $800 to clear their name.
According to Columbia resident Nancy Holliday, the scammer opened the call Saturday morning with the accusation that she missed grand jury duty and that there is a warrant out for her arrest.
"I did think initially, they're going to arrest me. And I said, 'I don't think they do that. I know lots of people that just throw the thing away?' And he [the scammer] said 'This is different. This is with the federal grand jury and so we take that seriously.' But that wasn't true," Holliday said.