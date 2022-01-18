Columbia Public Schools recently canceled some school days in January in hopes to slow the surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant among students and faculty.
CPS announced that school would not be in session on Jan. 21, 24 and 25. CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said those days will be utilized as teacher workdays.
The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) President and Hickman High School teacher Noelle Gilzow said she understands why CPS canceled school for the first part of the spring semester.
"My initial reaction was relief because I know a lot of teachers have really been struggling with the increased demand on us because we have a lack of substitute teachers," Gilzow said.
Nearly every pharmacy in Columbia has the same sign posted on its door: "We are currently out of at-home COVID-19 tests."
Boone Health opened its new COVID-19 testing facility Monday on Nifong Boulevard at 11 a.m., but the line was already wrapped around the building 30 minutes after opening.
MU Health Care is opening a larger testing facility Tuesday on Keene Street, after patients experienced long wait times to get tested for COVID-19 at the West Broadway location.
The long testing wait times and lack of at-home COVID-19 tests come at the same time thousands of students are returning to Columbia for the start of the spring semester.
Cold temperatures and COVID-19 did not stop the Columbia NAACP chapter's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial Monday morning.
The civil rights leader would have turned 93 on Saturday.
The NAACP's event started at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens with a few speeches. The group then moved in a motorcade from the memorial to Second Baptist Church where a larger event started.
Event organizers gave out hand sanitizer and masks and aimed to keep the event as short as possible. Organizers said they wanted to find a way to have the event in person, even with the surge of COVID-19 cases.
Fulton Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to staff shortages.
The closings come as COVID-19 continues to spread across mid-Missouri.
Coordinator of School and Community Programs Sarah Manley said in a letter to parents Monday that there is a possibility that one Fulton school may be closed an additional day if required.
The Fatima School District in Osage County said it would close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
The announcement was made around 5 p.m. on Monday. In a Facebook post, the district said it would not be going virtual at this time.
Nichols Career Center students will still attend in person this week.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Be ready for lots of snow melt today as temps surge into the 40s and 50s this afternoon! A bitter cold snap will arrive tonight and hits the region hard.
The best day of the week will be today, just watch for the breeze. Temps will quickly rise in the 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon all thanks to a breezy south wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 25 mph.
There will be a lot of sunshine in the morning, but extra clouds by the end of the day. Conditions are expected to remain mainly dry tonight with tonight's cold front.