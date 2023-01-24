Boone County clerk allowed to intervene in former Rep. Basye's lawsuit against CPS
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed a motion for a change of judge last Friday. A motion hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon with Judge Kevin Crane, but that hearing was canceled.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon also filed a motion to intervene in Basye’s lawsuit on Friday, which was granted Monday.
Lawmakers discuss raising pay for state workers in Monday budget hearing
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers discussed raising pay for state employees for over four hours on Monday. If passed, this supplemental budget would increase pay for state employees in order to stop an ongoing drain of workers that has impacted operations within the state.
Gov. Mike Parson recommended an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for all state employees and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible employees working in certain congregate care facilities.
Gov. Parson said that these pay hikes would strengthen workforce recruitment and retention.
Osage Beach police continue investigation into Columbia man's shooting death
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department provided updates Monday regarding a shooting on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old Columbia man and injured a 19-year-old Osage Beach man.
Micah Aman was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, and Devin Atkisson is still hospitalized at this time following surgery, the Osage Beach Police Department said Monday.
Lt. Michael O'Day said an investigation is underway to find suspects and learn the cause of the shooting.
Callaway County sheriff to have jury trial for DWI case
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's upcoming trial will have a jury, a judge decided at a court appearance Monday morning.
Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering arrest, both misdemeanors.
Chism was arrested last October in Moberly when officers were called to an Arby's for a report of property damage.