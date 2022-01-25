Columbia Police resume full enforcement of traffic laws
Police Chief Geoff Jones says officers will resume full enforcement of traffic laws but will continue to take health precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread in mid-Missouri.
Under a special order in 2020, CPD limited the number of traffic stops to control face-to-face interactions. Officers had been authorized to stop drivers only for hazardous moving violations and where indicated for criminal investigation purposes.
"The health emergency called for clear action to limit exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus," Jones said in a news release. "We had to balance law enforcement and protecting the public and our employees from the virus."
Celebration of life honors Battle student killed in shooting
A gathering was held at Battle High School on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the life of senior Roberto Lauer.
Lauer was killed in a shooting last week that resulted in the arrest of Shawn P. Long, 18. Long was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Monday’s celebration included a balloon release in Lauer's honor.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was in attendance. He, along with many others spoke and urged young people to speak up and help end gun violence.