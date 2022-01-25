Columbia Police resume full enforcement of traffic laws

Police Chief Geoff Jones says officers will resume full enforcement of traffic laws but will continue to take health precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread in mid-Missouri.

Under a special order in 2020, CPD limited the number of traffic stops to control face-to-face interactions. Officers had been authorized to stop drivers only for hazardous moving violations and where indicated for criminal investigation purposes.

"The health emergency called for clear action to limit exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus," Jones said in a news release. "We had to balance law enforcement and protecting the public and our employees from the virus."

Celebration of life honors Battle student killed in shooting

A gathering was held at Battle High School on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the life of senior Roberto Lauer. 

Lauer was killed in a shooting last week that resulted in the arrest of Shawn P. Long, 18. Long was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Monday’s celebration included a balloon release in Lauer's honor.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was in attendance. He, along with many others spoke and urged young people to speak up and help end gun violence. 

Free N95 masks now available at Hy-Vee stores in mid-Missouri

Mid-Missourians can now get their hands on free N95 masks at multiple Hy-Vee locations in the Columbia area.

The Biden administration announced last week it will be distributing 400 million N95 masks to various pharmacies around the nation. Hy-Vee grocery stores in parts of mid-Missouri received their first shipment of masks this week.

This is part of the administration's efforts to lessen the spread of the omicron variant by providing access to high-quality masks.

"Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around (the) country. We expect that throughout the week the number of stores and N95s arriving to scale up significantly," a Biden administration official told CNN on Monday.

Jefferson City School Board meets to discuss COVID-19 protocols, boundary lines

The Jefferson City School Board met Monday night to discuss updated COVID-19 protocols and the redistricting plans.

The school district is currently in yellow protocol, which means masks are required indoors for students and staff when social distancing cannot be maintained. School gatherings and assemblies are permitted only if social distance can be maintained.

The three scenarios proposed for redrawing boundary lines by the Jefferson City School District will move 500 students to different schools, as explained here.

On Nov. 17, the Jefferson City School District posted on Facebook the announcement of redrawing lines. There were many replies from angered parents, all of them not wanting their children to change schools due to the redrawing.

First Alert Weather Forecast

A cold front moved through the region Monday afternoon. This front is going to set the stage for another frigid couple of days.

Tuesday will start with temperatures in the lower 10s and wind chills near, or slightly below 0.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny through the day with highs warming to the middle 20s. Wind chills will peak in the 10s for the afternoon.

