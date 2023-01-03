Missourians see new income tax cuts in the new year
This year most Missourians will be paying less in their income taxes.
A law that took effect Jan. 1 reduces the state's top marginal individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95%.
According to AP News, the top income tax rate covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.
In addition to the percent change in the top rate, the amount of income that is exempt from Missouri's individual income tax rates will increase from $100 to $1,000.
"What this means is that an extra 900 dollars that you might earn will now be exempted from Missouri taxes," MU economics professor Peter Mueser said.
First openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S. awaits Gov. Parson's clemency decision
Missouri will become the first state to execute an openly transgender death row inmate on Tuesday, unless Gov. Mike Parson chooses to grant clemency.
Amber McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday at 6 p.m.
McLaughlin is asking Gov. Parson for mercy, citing mental health issues. KOMU 8 News reached out to Gov. Parson's office to see if he has made a decision on her clemency but has not yet received a response.
Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri.
The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
In 2020 a similar GoFundMe drive raised $6,359 of a $10,000 goal and provided 800 meals for health care workers.
Social media weight loss hack creates bottleneck for Type 2 Diabetes patients
A hack on social media to promote weight loss quickly has turned into a bottleneck for diabetic patients just looking to fill their prescriptions. It’s happening across the nation and even right here in mid-Missouri.
Brands like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and Trulicity are just some of the medications that are hard for patients to find who suffer from Type 2 Diabetes. These weekly injections help lower A1C (blood sugar) levels, reduce the amount of sugar that leaves the liver and slows down food leaving the stomach to help prevent sugar spikes.
This causes people who take the medication to become full from eating faster and for a longer period of time, which naturally promotes weight loss as a side effect. Social media influencers capitalized on this through platforms like TikTok and have now caused many people to follow suit who don’t need the drug for its primary purpose.
Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after on-field collapse and Bills-Bengals game is postponed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL said in a statement.
Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Within ten seconds of the collapse, Bills team trainers were treating the player. An ambulance was brought onto the field in less than five minutes, footage shows, and he was administered CPR, according to an ESPN broadcast.