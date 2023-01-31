Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy
Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday.
Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute by not initially accepting Basye’s filing for candidacy.
It is not clear whether Basye's name will appear on the ballot. That action, which falls to the Boone County clerk, could come in a matter of days.
After winning the case, Basye said he's still looking to get on the ballot.
Police respond to shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
One man is injured after a shooting Monday at the Park Circuit Court Trailer Park near West Business Loop 70, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Sean Eugene Colton, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Columbia police. Colton is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Lt. Scott Alpers said seven to eight shots were fired. At least 10 CPD officers were on the scene.
City of Columbia workers protest against wage, transportation cuts
Some City of Columbia Public Works and Utilities employees took to City Hall Monday night to demand improved pay and protest against pending transportation cuts.
The protest, organized by the Local 955 affiliate of Laborers' International Union of North America and the Missouri Jobs with Justice coalition, comes ahead of collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the city of Columbia and its employees. Its current contract expires this year.
"Our members are very clear they need significant raises, and they also need some pretty significant increases in benefits," said Andrew Hutchinson, public sector representative for LiUNA Local 955.
Filmmakers show support for bill that would reinstate film tax credits in Missouri
The Show MO Act received a committee hearing from the Senate Economic Development Tax Policy Committee on Monday as several representatives provided their testimonies in favor of the bill. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg).
The bill would reinstate tax credits on certain expenses for filmmaking companies. Tax credits for these expenses expired in 2013.
Film In MO: A Missouri Motion Media Association has been leading the push with lawmakers to bring back these tax credits.
The impact for this bill goes beyond just the film industry according to Cole Payne, a film producer and advisor to Film in MO.
George Washington Carver School to convert into senior apartment complex
George Washington Carver School will begin renovations to become a new senior living apartment complex in Fulton. The Missouri Housing Development Commission recently granted approval for the Carver School Apartments.
The apartments will be for seniors ages 55 and older. The expected rent will be between $600 and $650 monthly and between $320 and $370 monthly for residents with special needs.