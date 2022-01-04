What mid-Missouri residents should know about getting tested for COVID-19
Like other parts of the state, the number of people seeking a COVID-19 test in Cole County is increasing.
Kristi Campbell, director of the Cole County Health Department, said the surge is likely due to either people who felt sick during the holidays but didn't seek out a test or they were exposed and need to be tested.
Campbell recommends people seek advice from their physician on whether to get a COVID test.
One pharmacy in Jefferson City, Tolson Drug, does not currently have any COVID tests, but plans to resume testing in mid-January. Tests will be administered to anyone regardless of whether or not they experience symptoms.
CPS parents express concern about mask changes amid rising COVID-19 cases
An anonymous user created a petition on Change.org calling for the Columbia Public Schools school board to hold an emergency meeting about the mask policy in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
The board voted Dec. 13 to no longer require masks, outside of the federally mandated wearing of masks on school buses.
This comes ahead of students and staff returning to school Tuesday after winter break.
Since the petition's creation on Sunday, over 1,600 people have signed the petition.
Parents worry about what may happen if masks are not required to be worn at all times.
4 dead, 3 seriously injured in Highway 63 crash in Boone County
A head-on crash on Highway 63 left four people dead and three others injured.
Three of the four killed were in one car.
Three children were taken to University Hospital for serious injuries.
The head-on crash took place near Finger Lakes State Park on northbound Highway 63 between Dripping Springs Road and Highway 124.
Columbia city council honors city manager John Glascock
Monday's Columbia city council meeting was John Glascock's last as city manager.
Mayor Brian Treece and the council honored Glascock by handing him a plaque and giant pair of shoes to symbolize the importance of the city manager's role. The council also passed a resolution recognizing the city manager's work.
New city manager De'Carlon Seawood will officially be sworn in on Jan. 18.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital limits visitors amid increasing COVID-19 cases
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will restrict visitors beginning Tuesday due an increase in community transmission of COVID-19.
Most patients will only be allowed to have one visitor per day, with the following exceptions:
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay.
- Pediatric patients must always have one guardian and are allowed up to two guardians/support people.
- COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors.
- Limited visitors may be allowed for end-of-life situations with approval from nursing leadership.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the work week by a long shot! Temperatures will start in the middle 20s, which means a few patchy slick spots will be possible in areas where refreezing has occurred.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 40s for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.