New MU Health Care Children's Hospital on track to open next summer
In less than a year, MU Health Care is expected to open its new Children's Hospital featuring 146 private patient rooms.
The media toured the construction site, which is adjacent to the University Hospital on MU's campus, on Monday. The new hospital will replace the existing Women and Children's Hospital on Keene Street.
Water and Light Advisory Board addresses southwest Columbia's ongoing water problems
The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board held a meeting with city staff Monday morning to discuss the continuous water issues occurring in southwest Columbia neighborhoods.
The Thornbrook neighborhood experienced three boil advisories within two weeks in June. Water and Light said it had to take water samples to test for contaminants after the pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch.
Columbia man charged after report of indecent exposure in front of restaurant
A Columbia man is being held without bond after officials say he exposed himself in front of a child Friday night.
Deandra Buchanan Jr., 28, is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child, first-degree sexual misconduct, first-degree property damage and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Police were called to a downtown Columbia restaurant Friday night. A victim reported that the suspect walked into the middle of the street, facing those at the restaurant's patio, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, according to court documents.
Fulton's city administrator fired; interim director appointed
Fulton City Council announced it has appointed an interim director of administration following former director Renee Tyler's termination on Friday, July 7.
According to a press release, Courtney Doyle is a lifelong resident of Fulton and has been part of the city's workforce since 2013. She previously served as city clerk before her promotion to assistant director of administration in 2022.
Forecast: Rain chances return later this week
Temperatures returned to the 90s this afternoon and we're going to stick with the 90s over the next few days as rain chances start to return.
On Tuesday, morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s and we'll warm to the middle 90s for the afternoon. Humidity will return so heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s.