Democrats call on Parson to address birth control legality definition of 'medical emergency' during special session
Democratic leaders from Missouri's Senate and House of Representatives called on Gov. Mike Parson Monday to address access to birth control and ectopic pregnancies during a special session.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (Kansas City) and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (Springfield) sent a letter to Parson on Monday, requesting an "extraordinary session of the Missouri General Assembly to pass narrowly tailored legislation addressing these two issues."
Quade said she and Rizzo felt a special session request would help provide guidance for people having trouble deciphering between opinion and law.
Columbia Police Department sees increase of catalytic converter thefts
The Columbia Police Department has confirmed it has seen an increase of catalytic converter thefts this year.
Catalytic converters are a component in a car's exhaust system that helps clean and eliminate emissions. The converter is made of several components of carbon, palladium, platinum and chromium.
In 2019, CPD said there were only eight reports that mentioned the term "catalytic" in 2019. That number increased to 80 in 2020 and to 189 in 2021.
"For 2022, the data that I have from January up until the end of May reflects 40 references of the term 'catalytic.' The data from June is still being evaluated," Christian Tabak, CPD's public information specialist said.
Fiji member pleads not guilty in connection to MU hazing case
A former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity member pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony hazing charge resulting from the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall.
During an arraignment in the 13th Circuit Court, Thomas Shultz, of Chesterfield, also pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, as well as a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor.
Judge Jeff Harris also modified Shultz bond conditions, requiring him to turn in his passport to the court clerk by July 21 and formally prohibiting him from any drug or alcohol consumption.
A Boone County grand jury indicted Shultz and another Phi Gamma Delta fraternity member, Ryan Delanty, in June on felony charges after Santulli was found unresponsive because of alcohol poisoning.
New photo released of missing Camden County man
The Camden County Sheriff's Office released a new photo Monday of a man who has been missing for over a month.
Montreal resident Tanner Elmore, 36, was last seen at Walmart in Camden County on June 7.
First Alert Weather
A weak cold front will pass through the state tonight bringing the potential for a few very isolated thunderstorms. July and August are typically dry months and the lack of consistent rain could result in drought.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs warming to the upper 80s. Humidity will be low and the air will be dry, so the heat index will not be much of a factor.