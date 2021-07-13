Missouri hospitalizations trend upward as delta variant cases increase
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Missouri, several mid-Missouri hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations firsthand.
According to the New York Times, within the past 14 days, there has been a 74% increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Dana Kelchner from Bothwell Regional Health in Sedalia said the hospital has seen more than 10 cases per day in the past three days.
“We have had people come from other communities outside of Sedalia,” Kelchner said. “We have had patients come from communities as far away as Clifton and Lebanon.”
A majority of these new COVID-19 cases in Missouri are the delta variant, which originated in India. As of July 6, 73.3% of cases in Missouri were classified as the variant.
Monroe County man sentenced to life in prison for fiancée's death
A Monroe County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years after he was charged for murdering his fiancée.
James Addie was found guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action related to the death of Molly Watson.
During his trial Addie asked the judge for a new trial because he did not believe that attorneys presented all evidence available for the case.
KOMU 8 previously reported that Watson, 35, was found dead on a rural road outside her car on April 27, 2018 near the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area.
Masks are back for CPS summer school students
Some Columbia Public School students had to wear masks again starting Monday, and that move has been a hot topic.
Children 11 years and younger now have to wear masks at summer school. Students are required to wear masks on buses and indoors, but not outdoors. For children 12 years and older the district is strongly encouraging masks, but not requiring them.
One parent, Tina McNeil, sent a letter to the CPS Board of Education, expressing her frustrations. She said she believed it should be up to the parents.
Teachers, on the other hand, have largely expressed support for requiring masks for the age group that cannot get vaccinated.
According to a preliminary survey from Columbia Missouri National Education Association, around 67% support requiring masks for students under 12.
Judge approves confidential settlement in 2018 Waffle House shooting
The family of a man shot and killed by a security guard in 2018 has been approved a confidential settlement.
Back on Jan. 1, 2018, Anthony Warren died when Robert Moses, a guard for Signal 88 Security, shot him during a fight at the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive.
Following the shooting Passion Hambright, Warren's partner, sued Waffle House, the security from Security 88 and guard Robert Moses.
Judge Jeff Harris formally approved the settlement after A.W. Smith, who represents the Warren family, filed the motion on July 2 of this year.
The settlement approved by Judge Harris specified that Passion Hambright and her three children cannot discuss the details of it at all, including on social media.
The funds from the settlement will go towards Hambright and Warren's three children, aged 8, 10 and 17. No one else will be allowed to access the funds, including Hambright.
UPDATE: One dead, one in custody after man shot in head in Moberly
The man shot in Moberly Thursday night has died, Police Chief Troy Link confirmed to KOMU on Monday.
Mitchell Duane Nickerson, 49, was found lying in the street, shot in the head and bleeding at 300 East Burkhart Street at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the probable cause statement, the shooter, 79-year-old Jerry Fitzwater of Moberly, admitted to shooting the victim. He is currently being held without bond on charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
An autopsy is pending for Nickerson.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will remain below average through Tuesday morning. There are chances for a few passing showers, but conditions will remain dry for the majority of the day.