Columbia City Council votes to increase pay for police officers and sergeants
The Columbia City Council voted on Monday night to approve a pay increase for some of the city's police officers and sergeants.
The 4% increase will go into effect for the pay period starting July 23.
The increase comes as an amendment to the city's collective bargaining agreement with the Columbia Police Officer Organization (CPOA), according to a council memo. This marks the fourth amendment to that agreement, with previous pay increases ranging from 3% to 4.5%.
New outdoor warning siren proposed near Gans Creek Recreational Area
Columbia Parks and Recreation is working with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to install a new outdoor warning siren near the Gans Creek Recreational Area.
The primary purpose of the siren is to alert people who are outside to severe weather, chemical or other emergencies.
The siren, which would be the 94th in the county, would be located in the southeast corner of the park adjacent to Gans Creek Road.
Ashland police chief placed on paid administrative leave
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Monday afternoon press release from City Administrator Kyle Michel.
Michel said the leave relates to a personnel matter and that any information related to Edwards' leave "will be released when the matter is concluded."
The Ashland Board of Aldermen will make an appointment for interim chief "no earlier than" Tuesday night, according to Michel.
Missouri football fields questions at SEC Media Days in Nashville
The Missouri football team is one of 14 Southeastern Conference teams in Nashville this week for SEC Media Days. The media event began Monday and runs until Thursday, as teams answer questions regarding respective plans for the upcoming season.
Missouri was one of three teams chosen to speak on the first day of the media event. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz took to the stage with defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive lineman Javon Foster and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
Forecast: Tracking Storm Chances Across Mid-Missouri
We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with warm conditions.
Showers and storms will move in after 8 a.m. These storms could become strong to severe this morning. Timing is mainly 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Large hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph are the primary threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled. Heavy rain and flash flooding will also be a concern.
Another round of storms is also possible late in the evening and into the overnight hours.
Rain chances look slim the rest of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few days could bring a pop-up shower or two, however. Some minor relief is in sight for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures are still expected to top off in the middle 80s.