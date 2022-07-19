Columbia City Council allows virtual participation pilot program to continue, heard discussion on Wabash shelter
The Downtown Improvement District, which represents a number of local businesses, sent the city council a letter and spoke during public comment to voice their concerns.
"On behalf of The District Downtown CID Board and many concerned business owners, employees, property owners, and residents, I am writing to you to ask for your help in what has become a hostile environment for our businesses, their customers, and our residents," the letter reads.
The city council also approved an ordinance that allows two city commissions to provide opportunities for virtual participation for both commission members and the public. Both the Disabilities Commission and Youth Advisory Council are a part of this program. A similar ordinance was in place in the past, but expired in June.
First Ward council member Pat Fowler criticized the city's lack of advertising of the virtual options offered in the past. She added that she was unaware that certain commissions offered virtual public participation and pushed for the city to better advertise the option.
Go COMO transit adds 10 more stops to gold route
Go COMO transit will provide service to 10 new bus stops on the gold route, giving riders increased access to Columbia.
The route will now be expanded to head north toward Parkade Plaza, according to a press release. The improved route will have two new stops along North Garth Avenue, four new stops on the Business Loop and four on West Sexton Road.
The stops will officially be added Aug. 1.
MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County opens to public
MU Health Care opened its new family medicine clinic in Mexico Monday, according to an email sent to employees.
The location on South Clark Street will take over the same location as the former Noble Health Care, which suspended services at the Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital in March and furloughed 175 employees in April.
MU researchers discover breakthrough information about Omicron sub variants
According to a press release on Monday morning, researchers at the University of Missouri have identified new information amid the sweep of new Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19.
Kamlendra Singh, a professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center principal investigator, Saathvik Kannan, a freshman from Hickman High School, and Austin Spratt, an MU undergraduate student, identified specific mutations within the COVID 19 virus' spike protein that helps Omicron sub-variants evade existing antibodies humans have.
First Alert Weather
Today starts a pattern of hot weather as high temperatures reach the upper 90s and humidity helps the heat index reach 100 or more.
On Wednesday, a small cold front will make winds from the north pass through. This will help to reduce the humidity for the rest of the week.
In the long run, the last days of July should show a big cool down around 7/27 to 7/29, putting an end to the high heat.