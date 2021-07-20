Columbia City Council approves MKT Wetlands project, parts of Cherry Street Hotel development
During its Monday night meeting, the Columbia City Council voted on the MKT Wetlands project, updates to the proposed Cherry Street Hotel and funding for retailers that sell garbage bags.
The proposal for the Wetlands project passed unanimously and is expected to cost $120,000 with $80,000 of the funds coming from park sales tax. Tom and Ann Smith made a $40,000 donation in memory of their son.
The board also dealt with four bills related to the proposed Cherry Street Hotel. Council members unanimously approved three of the bills that dealt with the construction and development of the Cherry Street Hotel. A fourth bill related to parking was tabled until next month.
The council approved allowing retailers to receive financial compensation for distributing refuse and recycling bag vouchers. The compensation is $0.25 per voucher redeemed at the 10 retailers in Columbia.
Vaccine ambassadors begin door-to-door fight against COVID-19
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services kicks off its vaccine ambassador program this week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Volunteers will be going door-to-door to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine and about vaccines in their neighborhood.
"We go door to door, inquiring of people if they are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already been vaccinated," said ambassador Bill Moyes.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services will provide more information about how to volunteer to be an ambassador later this week.
Overflow patients from Springfield start coming to MU Health Care
Since July 1, MU Health Care has received more than 20 COVID-19 patients from Springfield and Branson hospitals.
Out of 90 total COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals Monday, only 26 were Boone County residents.
Even though patients from outside of Boone County are using the space, MU Health Care says it won't deny care for COVID-19 patients in our area.
SSM Health in Jefferson City said it is operating above capacity and has not been able to accept transfer requests from southwest Missouri.
The Boone County fair opens in Columbia on Tuesday
The Boone County Fair is back! The fair was canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
This year, the fair is adding some new activities and events, including Bears of Paradise and Nick's Barnyard.
These nightly features open when the gates open at 4pm, along with 14 carnival rides. There will be livestock shows every night at 6 p.m.:
- Tuesday - Goat and Sheep show
- Wednesday - Hog show
- Thursday- Cattle show
- Friday- Livestock action
The fair begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
Man charged with illegal gun possession in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Another person has been charged in Thursday night's shooting at the Bagnell Dam Strip at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Daniel S. Kurtzeborn, 39, was charged with illegal gun possession, according to a probable cause statement. He is said to be a member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club.
According to the probable cause statement, an individual can be observed on the video brandishing a firearm, and exchanging gunfire with multiple individuals as he attempts to use cover and concealment at the front entrance of the business.
The footage contradicts a statement by the suspect that he did not discharge a firearm.
No Black voices during Missouri hearing on racism teachings
A Missouri legislative committee has held a hearing on how race and racism is taught in schools without hearing from any Black Missourians.
No Black parents, teachers or scholars testified Monday to the Joint Committee on Education during the invite-only hearing on critical race theory.
Republican Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin says she wanted to raise voices of critical parents who feel they haven't been heard by their local schools. Democratic lawmakers and Missouri's NAACP president say the hearing was one-sided.