Boone County and surrounding EMS aid Van Far while workers recover from Fourth of July crash
Van Far EMS in Vandalia is currently receiving assistance from surrounding community's EMS. This comes as two Van Far workers are still unable to work after being injured in a crash.
EMT Leslie Dahl and Paramedic Jason Bostic were seriously injured on July 4 when an SUV driven by 43-year-old Terri Rucker, hit the ambulance they were driving head on. The crash killed Rucker.
Columbia Airbnb owner reacts to city code proposals on short-term rentals
A Columbia man whose house is near West Boulevard says proposed new regulations on short-term rentals could hurt homeowners.
Bruce Polansky and his wife bought a property in Columbia to visit their grandchildren multiple times a year. While the grandchildren are here in Mid-Missouri, Bruce and his wife live in North Carolina.
"I feel the restrictions of the current proposal are kind of overreaching," Polansky said.
Crews work to contain diesel gas leak near Lincoln University farm
Members of Cole County Public Works and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are working to contain a diesel fuel leak in Jefferson City.
On Monday morning, the Missouri DNR was notified by Lincoln University staff of a fuel odor and a "pink and rainbow sheen" appearing in a creek on LU's Alan T. Busby Farm, located on Goller Road, according to a news release from Cole County Public Works.
DNR found the sheen was a red-dyed, off-road diesel fuel coming from a fuel tank on Cole County Public Works' property, just across U.S. Highway 54 from the farm.
Man pleads guilty to unlawful use of a weapon at Columbia brewery
A Jefferson City man charged with unlawful use of a weapon pleaded guilty to the felony charge Monday.
James Allen, 22, was sentenced to six days in jail and was given credit for time served.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, along with his twin brother, Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, on Jan. 5.
Forecast: Triple Digit Temperatures Possible This Week in Missouri
We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a humid airmass in place. Clouds will increase some today with isolated showers possible this evening, not widespread but some. We are hot the rest of this week with little to no rain chances.
Temperatures today will climb into the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits.
A few showers will be possible later this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 70s.