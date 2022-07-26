Scouting Adventure Center hopes to stimulate city economy
The Columbia Convention and Visitors Advisory Board met Monday and heard a presentation from the Boy Scouts of America Great Rivers Council's development director.
The Scouts are applying for the visitor bureau's "Attraction Development Fund" as they prepare for the launch of their Scouting Adventure Center.
The goal for the Scouts is to show the bureau how the Scouting Adventure Center will help the city's economy and tourism.
MU Chair in Business and Financial Journalism explains nationwide gas price drop
After months of gas prices skyrocketing, people in Mid-Missouri and around the nation are finally seeing prices at the pump decline.
The current national average for gas is currently sitting at $4.36, according to AAA. This is a much lower number than a little over a month ago, when the national average hit a record high of $5.02.
The Chair in Business and Financial Journalism at the University of Missouri, Martha Steffens, detailed that the decline in gas prices is due to a few different factors.
One of the reasons, Steffens explained, is more supply for gas.
Missouri economist weighs in on "recession" definition amidst national debate
The discussion surrounding whether or not the country is in or entering a recession comes after input from the White House, as well as anticipation for various economic reports this week, including the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data that will be released July 28.
Last Thursday, the White House released a blog stating that “while some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle.”
It suggested that a “holistic” look at the data, including “the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes,” should instead inform the definition.
Columbia man sentenced to four years in connection to Vibez Lounge shooting
Columbia resident Todd Nesbitt Jr. was involved in a November shooting outside Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia that left five injured and one man dead.
Monday afternoon, Nesbitt appeared via zoom in front of Judge Kevin Crane. Family members were also in attendance to witness Nesbitt's sentencing of four years in prison.
Nesbitt's lawyers argued that he should receive five years of probation with no time served because he had no prior felony convictions and strong familial support.
The prosecution noted that they had strong evidence to convict Nesbitt on other charges, but they could not get a key witness to cooperate, so they dropped those other charges.
First Alert Weather
Showers and thunderstorms moved through the region overnight, causing heavy rain for areas along and north of I-70.
About 2" to 5" of rain has fallen over parts of east-central Missouri, including Mexico, Montgomery City, and Centralia. Rural water crossings are at risk of flooding due to creeks and streams but main roads have not been affected.
The rain is expected to clear up at around 9 a.m., leaving the rest of the day mostly cloudy.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s through most of the week with passing rain chances remaining in the forecast through Thursday.