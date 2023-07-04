City of Columbia looking for help from community to select next police chief
The City of Columbia has begun its search to find the city's next police chief. In June, current Police Chief Geoff Jones announced he will retire Aug. 1 after serving more than 24 years with the Columbia Police Department.
The city has hired Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc., a search firms that specializes in recruiting police and managing the complex search process.
The city said it is asking for help from community members in deciding who takes over leading the department to ensure it finds the right person to lead the department.
Forecast: Warmer temperatures early this week, but cooler air will soon return
Temperatures are on a warming trend and we’ll continue to stay warm for Independence Day.
Humidity will rise and temperatures will be warmer. We are expected to start the day near 70° with highs warming into the middle 90s for the afternoon. Heat index values will likely push to the upper 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but anything would be very short lived.
If you are headed to a fireworks show in mid-Missouri don’t forget to stay hydrated as temperatures stay well into the 90s for the evening, before cooling to the 80s when most of the fireworks begin.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong are possible on Wednesday. While it doesn't look to be a washout, we will gladly take any rainfall that is still much needed.
Drier and cooler to end the week, with a few showers and storms still possible on Thursday. Rain chances are expected to make a return towards the weekend.
12 years after tragedy, Blair's Law reminds people to be safe with guns on Fourth of July
Blair Shanahan Lane was killed by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July while celebrating in a backyard in Kansas City in 2011. She was 11 years old. Since then, her mom, Michele Shanahan Demoss, worked to get Blair's Law passed in Missouri, which happened this May.
Blair's Law elevates the charges for reckless discharge of a firearm up to a Class D felony for multi-time offenders. Shanahan Demoss works to educate others on the dangers of celebratory gunfire, an act that she says took from her "part of (her) life."
Authorities asking for tips in search for suspect in Callaway County shooting
Authorities are asking the public for tips after a search Sunday night for a suspect believed to be involved in an Auxvasse shooting, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office told KOMU 8 Monday.
Damin Davis, 33, is at large and considered armed and dangerous after a shooting on East Harrison Street in Auxvasse at approximately 12:55 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Paramedic gives tips to keep your family safe this Fourth of July
With Fourth of July celebrations getting closer, first responders are reminding people the importance of keeping everyone safe when dealing with fireworks.
Although any fireworks other than sparklers are illegal within the city limits of Columbia, paramedics like Glenn Rush for Boone County Emergency Medical Services highly encourage families to stay vigilant of their loved ones when interacting with any kind of firework.
Animal groups urge pet owners to protect their animals this July 4
Many animal groups have warned that not everyone will be celebrating this July 4th. One mid-Missouri dog rescue warns that the holiday can be very stressful to all animals, especially dogs.
“Fireworks is an explosion of fear for animals," said Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue. “Dogs have a keen sense of hearing — just the vibration and the noise just sends them into a state of fear."