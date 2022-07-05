Police arrest gunman in connection to mass shooting
21-year-old Robert Crimo III is in custody. He was arrested Monday around 7 p.m. Authorities are looking at him in connection with a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade Monday in a suburb outside Chicago that left at least six people dead and wounded about two dozen others. The gunman fired on unsuspecting attendees from a rooftop, authorities said.
The shooting in Highland Park, about 25 miles north of Chicago, began shortly after 10 a.m. CT as parade-goers enjoyed a sunny Fourth of July parade along Central Avenue.
A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, according to Dr. Brigham Temple, the medical director of the NorthShore University Health System. The patients ranged in age from 8 years old to 85 years old
Columbia hosts 70th Annual 'Fire in the Sky' Celebration at Stephens Lake Park
The City of Columbia's 70th Annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration kicked off Monday at Stephens Lake Park.
The celebration began with kids’ activities and crafts at 6 p.m., live entertainment at Stephens Lake Amphitheater at 6:15 p.m. and multiple food trucks opening at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Family hit by water bead gun in downtown Columbia calls incident "vicious"
Columbia police officers arrested one 18-year-old man and detained four juveniles for fourth degree assault over the weekend in connection with a water bead gun shooting downtown.
CPD said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. The department said in a news release the individuals involved shot the water bead pellets out of windows of an SUV while wearing ski masks.
Chief Geoff Jones said in a news release over the weekend that officers will respond to shots fired calls as if there is a real gun. He urged parents to talk with their children about using these toy guns.
Fulton Independence Day Parade honors military
Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Brick District in downtown Fulton to honor military personnel and local authorities in the Fulton Independence Day Parade.
Three Callaway County residents — David Beaver, the late Tom Maupin, and former Fulton city councilman Steve Moore — conceptualized the parade in the winter of 2011, who then presented the idea to an approving Fulton city government. Since 2012, it has become a Fulton tradition, with Beaver still carrying on while filling in a need for a community-wide Fourth of July celebration.
The parade featured many groups of Fulton residents, including the Fulton High School marching band, the American Legion chapter in Mokane and the Missouri Pork Producers Association.
First Alert Weather
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Missouri that will last until Thursday night. Temperatures have been higher than average for this time of year, with heat indexes from 100-110 for about 9 hours each day. The rise in heat means it is important to learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which is sometimes fatal.
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with sunny and hazy skies. Highs will quickly warm to the upper 90s with heat indices in the triple digits, ranging from 104-108°.