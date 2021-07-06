The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients jumped by nearly 27% over the Fourth of July weekend in a hard-hit area of Missouri where immunization rates are low, leading to a temporary ventilator shortfall and a public call for help from respiratory therapists.
Erik Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Springfield, tweeted that there are 115 plus COVID positive cases at the hospital Monday, and it is running almost 50 ventilators. The hospital is expanding a second COVID ICU.
The city council will discuss their reconsideration to allow Eric and Nicole Blume permission to hook up a city sewer line that would run through their property at 7750 E. Richard Road. This proposal came after a failed sewer system started discharging raw sewage into the South Fork of Grindstone Creek.
The city originally turned down the proposal at the May 3 meeting, however, Utilities Director Dave Sorrell explained the rationale behind the proposal at the June 7 meeting, causing council members to reconsider.
They also plan to look at a report that lists addresses of residents who have petitioned for the elimination of private common collector sewers within the city but are still waiting.
The council will also discuss ways to use the $25.2 million that the city will receive through the federal American Rescue Plan. Residents gave their thoughts at a June 21 work session, where many said that it should go toward helping the homeless.
Food 4 Kids begins in Jefferson City to help hungry kids in need
Food 4 Kids began Monday, which is a summer feeding program that provides lunches for children in need.
This year the program started July 5 and goes until Aug. 20. Children under the age of 18 are allowed to receive a free lunch.
The program is led by United Way of Central Missouri. This year’s program is sponsored by Scholastic and volunteers who make and take the lunches to the five locations.
Lazy Gators took extra precautions for the Fourth of July weekend following a fatal shooting that occurred over Memorial Day.
The waterfront lounge is a part of its neighboring restaurant, Shady Gators and is located on the Lake of the Ozark's seven mile marker and frequently hosts large crowds throughout the summer.
The owners decided to implement more precautions and hired extra security before last weekend's festivities.
Lake businesses welcome increase in visitors during holiday weekend
The Lake of the Ozarks saw thousands of visitors as people flocked to the water for the Fourth of July weekend.
One of the most popular destinations in the state, businesses around the lake enjoyed the holiday traffic as sales spiked across the area.
Man airlifted with serious injuries after falling from a Pulaski County cliff
A man is recovering from serious injuries after falling from a cliff, according to Waynesville Fire officials.
According to a Facebook post from the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District (WRFPD), the crew was dispatched to an undisclosed location around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the WRFPD found a male patient who was approximately 300 feet up the hillside at the bottom of the rock cliff he was climbing on.
Rescuers ascended the hill and secured the patient. The man was then airlifted to a Columbia hospital due to his serious injuries.