Memorial Day services honor veterans across mid-Missouri
Dozens gathered at the north side of the Missouri capital Monday to honor around 200 area veterans who died in the past year. The Tiger Foundation also held a ceremony outside the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. Nine wreathes were placed by different groups and organizations to honor the lives lost. Veteran Rick Thompson attended the event in Jefferson City with his family.
"Everybody says 'let's have a three day weekend and let's go to the lake and all that,' but this is the important part here to remember why we have it," Thompson said.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday shooting at Lazy Gators
The Camden County Sheriff's office identified the man shot and killed at Lazy Gators Saturday night as Vonza Watson from Jefferson City. Three suspects were arrested for the shooting outside the Lake Ozarks bar. The investigation is still open and ongoing at this time.
Local groups hold silent march in honor of George Floyd
On the heels of the anniversary of George Floyd's death, several local groups held a silent march around downtown Columbia. Group sponsors were the Worley Street Roundtable, Como For Progress, The WE Project, People's Defense and Missouri Faith Voices. Organizers hoped that the silent march would allow members to reflect on what they can do to make change going forward.
The march started with a gathering at the Boone County Courthouse followed by a moment of silence. Activists then marched through downtown Columbia and ended back at the courthouse. According to a Facebook post, more than 100 people were interested in attending.
Musicians across the country play taps to honor Memorial Day
To honor fallen soldiers, musicians across the country either played taps or paused for one minute at 3 p.m. on Monday. The time was selected because it is when most Americans are enjoying time off work for the national holiday.
Columbia musician John Weltz joined others around the nation by playing taps through the event. Since he was 16, Weltz has played taps to honor his dad and father in law who both served in WWII.
Memorial Day brings campers back to Missouri State Parks
Visitors flocked to Finger Lakes State Park to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend. Parkgoers camped, canoed, kayaked and motorbiked. Beaches at all Missouri State Parks were open for the first time after the pandemic closed them. Last year, saw an increase in park visitors for several state parks including Finger Lakes, Mark Twain State Park and Long Branch State Park.
“Sometimes it feels a little surreal,” parkgoer Christopher Favier said. “But I am happy to be outdoors and feel safe about doing so fully vaccinated.”
WEATHER
Spot showers are possible throughout the day, but most of the rain will be south of I-44. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the 70s.