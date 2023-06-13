Missouri passes Women Veterans Appreciation Day amendment
Missouri will be the next state to honor servicewomen with Women Veterans Appreciation Day.
KOMU sat down with two women who shared their stories at the capital to help get the piece of legislation passed here in Missouri.
Getting closer to seasonal
Morning temperatures are beginning in the 50s across mid-Missouri. Temperatures will warm throughout the day to the lower 80s this afternoon. There will still be low levels of humidity which will lead to comfortable outdoor conditions.
Woman charged with four felonies in connection to ARC disturbance
A Columbia woman was charged with four felonies Monday in connection to a disturbance Sunday at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson confirmed to KOMU 8.
Lakeisha Thomas, 37, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
State begins process to remove Callaway County sheriff from office
The state began taking steps to remove Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism from office on Friday.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety suspended Chism's peace officer license, according to a complaint filed on June 9.
Following the complaint, the Callaway County prosecuting attorney filed a petition Friday to remove Chism from elected office. Judge Brouck Jacobs issued an emergency temporary order prohibiting Chism from acting as sheriff.
Fourth defendant in MU hazing case accepts plea deal
A defendant accused of hazing Danny Santulli at the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity at MU pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor Monday morning as part of a plea deal.
Samuel Gandhi, 22, was sentenced to one year in jail for the misdemeanor charge of supplying alcohol to a minor. His sentence was suspended as part of the plea deal. He is one of eleven men involved in over-supplying Danny Santulli with alcohol at a fraternity event, leaving him unable to see, speak, or walk.
Arraignment delayed for Columbia man charged in Plush Lounge fatal shooting
A Boone County judge delayed an arraignment Monday for one of the suspects involved in a shooting outside of Plush Lounge in early May that left one person dead and others injured.
Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.