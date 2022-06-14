Cooling centers open in Columbia during this week's heat wave
With temperatures on the rise, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services senior planner Sara Humm is reminding residents about local resources available to assist those seeking relief from the extreme heat.
"We do have cooling centers around town," Humm said. "There are buildings that the public can come and access areas such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains.”
Cooling centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours.
Columbia Parks and Rec offers shaded parks to beat the heat this week
There are 52 playgrounds in the city of Columbia, but acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said not all of them offer shade for children to play in during the summer days.
While he said he recommends staying inside during extremely hot days, Huffington offered some tips for parents who want to take their children outside.
“Always check that equipment first and if it's safe to be on there,” Huffington said. “Also, always look for water fountain access, so many of our parks have fountains close, or make sure you bring water or some kind of beverage with you when you go to visit that playground.”
CPS Board passes budget, raises employee pay
The Columbia Board of Education unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming school year during their meeting Monday night.
Part of that budget is an average 3% increase in base pay per year for district employees, according to a report released by CPS.
Also part of the budget is money for the construction of a new elementary school in the district, as well as improvements and renovations.
The school board also heard a report on safety in the district from the CPS Director of Safety and Security John White.
Currently, the district has two school resource officers and five building safety and security assistants.The district has also invested in 1,300 cameras throughout schools in the district that CPD can monitor remotely. White highlighted the importance of hosting drills for students and staff to make sure everyone is prepared.
Going forward, White said the district hopes to expand its partnership with first responders and increase monitoring of all exterior doors.
MU health care doctor offers safety tips as heat wave continues this week
Mid-Missouri is expecting a hot and humid week, and it is important that Missourians practice safety measures while in the heat.
Christopher Sampson, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, said preparation is essential in preventing heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"Even before going out, you want to make sure that you're well hydrated," Sampson said. "Sometimes that's making sure you've started the day off with drinking plenty of water, because if you're outside and start feeling thirsty, then you're already behind the game and a bit dehydrated."
Second annual Juneteenth parade returns to downtown Columbia Saturday
The second annual Juneteenth parade will return to downtown Columbia Saturday, celebrating the 1865 abolition of slavery in the United States.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1112 East Broadway, and will end at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 East Broadway.
Following the parade, a block party will be held at Douglass Park until 6 p.m. Food, games, face painting, karaoke and other free family fun will be offered.
Tampon shortage causes worry for Columbia shelters
The national tampon shortage is now raising concern for some shelters in mid-Missouri.
Tammy Redden, the shelter manager for the Salvation Army Harbor House, said she is planning on going out and buying tampons as a back up.
Redden said she also worried that the Salvation Army will not receive as many donations now that prices for tampons are up.
"It is a major concern for me because I know those donations won't come in like they normally do," Redden said. "So, I don't know that we've budgeted for that cost."
It's going to be another very warm day with morning temperatures briefly reaching the upper 70s before returning to the 80s. Highs are expected to warm to the middle to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 103-108°