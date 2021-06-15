CPS Board votes on redistricting plan
At its Monday night meeting, the Columbia Public School Board approved a plan to redistrict elementary schools. The plan will begin during the 2022-23 school year.
In the spring of 2020, Cooperative Solutions came up with 17 options for redistricting, six of which were presented to the public in the summer of 2020 for feedback. The final plan presented to the board was plan 2A, which includes the following:
- 734 K-4 slated to move right now;
- Rising 5th graders will finish their 5th grade year at their current school;
- If moved in one phase of redistricting, will not be moved again;
- No islands of attendance areas;
- Siblings will not be separated;
- Takes effect next fall.
Some concerns the board asked the presenters about were expansion of existing neighborhoods, equalizing utilization, reasons for moving certain streets and an overall interest in students being able to stay with their friends.
CPS summer school teacher reflects on day one
The Columbia Public Schools summer school program began on Monday. Students and teachers returned with some normalcy, including no mask requirements inside school buses and buildings.
Molly Lyman, a kindergarten teacher at Paxton Keeley Elementary School, said getting her students ready for kindergarten means a summer full of practicing walking in the hallway, sitting in assigned seats, knowing how to clean up and more.
Lyman said she was excited to see her students in person and get back to normal routines, like reading and going to recess.
Prosecutor: 249 witnesses endorsed in Elledge trial
Over 50 more witnesses were endorsed Monday in Joseph Elledge's murder trial, giving the prosecuting attorney permission to list people as a witness.
According to Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight, there are a total of 249 witnesses currently endorsed.
Knight filed a legal brief on May 27 which detailed new audio evidence in the case, describing Elledge as manipulating and controlling. The evidence includes 12 secret audio recordings — two recorded by Mengqi Ji and the other 10 by Elledge.
There will be a hearing on July 12, in which the secret recordings will be discussed.
One in custody after stolen vehicle pursuit in Callaway County
One person is in custody after they stole and crashed a BMW on US Highway 54 near New Bloomfield.
The suspect reached speeds of 150 mph before the crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
The stolen car was from Osage County.
Emerald Ash Borer beetles continue to expand westward, into most mid-Missouri counties
The Emerald Ash Borer Beetle, an invasive species, has made its way into 89 Missouri counties. The beetle was first discovered in Michigan in 2002.
The beetle kills ash trees by laying eggs inside the bark of the tree. The larvae eat the inside of the tree, depleting it of nutrients.
MU professor Kevin Rice said wasps, which kill the beetles, may be Missouri's solution.
"What we have found is that when you release these wasps, the density, or the abundance of emerald ash borer rapidly decreases," Rice said. "They're very effective at killing these beetles."
Post 5 hosts flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day
The American Legion Post 5 hosted a retirement flag ceremony in honor of Flag Day Monday afternoon.
This event is part of the groups mission to "support unity and respect for our flag."
“This is our opportunity to honor the symbol of our nation and the men and women who have both fought and died for our many freedoms,” Post 5 Commander Gary Kempker said in the statement. “We encourage the public to witness this very solemn ceremony conducted by veterans as they properly retire these flags with the dignity they deserve.”
The worn flags were burned in front of dozens in the crowd. Following the ceremony, the group will display a restored 75 mm Pack Howitzer cannon, according to a news release.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Summer heat will continue this week with today's temperature's starting in the middle 60s warming up to the lowers 90s this afternoon. Heat index won't factor in since humidity will remain quite low.