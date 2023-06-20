Residents honor Juneteenth, claim celebrations have room to grow
Community members celebrated Juneteenth throughout Columbia over the weekend and on Monday. Although many events saw solid turnouts, residents believe the city's celebrations could continue to grow.
The city of Columbia hosted a variety of events to celebrate Juneteenth, including the Village of Columbia's fourth annual celebration at Cosmo Park. Residents enjoyed everything from food to drinks, to dancing and artwork at the park.
Lake Ozark firefighters re-emphasize importance of life jackets and responsible alcohol consumption
The first drowning this year at the Lake of the Ozarks was reported over the weekend, and local firefighters are now reminding swimmers and boaters about how to enjoy vacations responsibly and safely.
The man, identified as Kendall Henderson, dove off a dock to swim, went below the water and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David Woodward, deputy chief of the Lake Ozark Fire Department, said alcohol consumption is a big safety concern during these busy seasons.
Man accused of string of Moberly burglaries arrested
A man accused of a string of burglaries in Moberly has been arrested, the Moberly Police Department said, Monday.
The department said it investigated numerous incidents of stealing from vehicles, burglary from residences and tampering of vehicles from late-April through mid-June.
Randolph County prosecutors charged Columbia resident Christopher Johnson, 33, with first-degree burglary on Sunday, according to Moberly police.
Music therapy with ukuleles helps kids cope with long hospital stays
When 11-year-old Addie Altmann was in the hospital for about two months for procedures to help treat her scoliosis, she was frustrated by not having control over her schedule.
A self-described creative kid, Addie loves drawing, making pottery and learning how to advance her skills. So when she was stuck healing in the hospital, she was ready for something to distract her.
That's when MU Health Care music therapist Emily Pivovarnik came along with a ukulele in hand.
Heating up for the last day of spring
We're warming up for the last official day of spring. In fact, temps will be feeling more like the middle of summer!
Morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s with highs this afternoon in the lower 90s.
High pressure overhead will keep our sky clear and sunny today. The only thing in our sky will be atmospheric smoke from wildfires still burning in Canada that is still having an adverse effect on our air quality.
Make Music Day to showcase live performers across Columbia
Music enthusiasts can celebrate the summer solstice at Make Music Day on Wednesday. This is the second year Columbia is participating.
The one-day festival features performances of both professional musicians and people with no prior experience, according to a Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs news release.
Locations include the Daniel Boone City Building, the Columbia Mall, Bethel Park, the Columbia Public Library and the Listening Room at Compass Inc. Performance times vary at each location, but the earliest shows begin at 10 a.m.