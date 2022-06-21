Central Missouri Honor Flight returns to Columbia from Washington D.C.
Veterans aboard the Central Missouri Honor Flight No. 63 (CMHF) returned to Columbia from St. Louis after a tour of Washington D.C. Monday night.
The buses departed from Columbia early Monday morning for a one-day tour of the nation's capital. The CMHF veterans visited the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Three buses returned to Columbia Courtyard by Marriott from the St. Louis airport around 9:45 p.m. Monday with 91 veterans. Among those are three Korean War veterans and the rest served in Vietnam.
Kenton Gewecke says goodbye to KOMU
Chief meteorologist Kenton Gewecke had his last newscast for KOMU on Monday night.
Gewecke will head to New York City to work for ABC's weather and climate team, but will be working behind the camera as a meteorologist producer for Good Morning America, World News Tonight and other ABC News Live shows.
As Gewecke leaves what he feels is his home, he looks forward to what the next decade will bring in the Big Apple.
"Now it's time to move on. I'm the eagle ready to fly out of the nest and find my own territory in the world. It isn't going to be easy. I'm not naive. but I know I am loved," Gewecke said.
Parks and Rec works to get rid of spiders at Stephens Lake Park aquatic area
Columbia Parks and Recreation is working to exterminate spiders that have been seen at the Stephens Lake Park splash pad and beach area. They have been identified as wolf spiders, which are harmless, according to Orkin branch manager and exterminator Kent Walters.
One Stephens Lake Park visitor, Delsie Bonaparte, mentioned that she had been a former park ranger since 2004 and had never seen anything like this. She said the spiders were just plastered everywhere, claiming there were thousands.
Parks and Rec Services Manager Zach Nikin said they did not know about the invasion, but that it won't be a problem for much longer.
Website alerts mid-Missouri caretakers of available baby formula
Parents and guardians across the country and in mid-Missouri can now use a website to help find baby formula.
The website, findmybabyformula.com, was created by Ken, who is a Philadelphia father of his 2-month-old son. Ken said the website is an easy way for parents to know what baby formula is near them.
Ken, who works full-time, offers the service for free, but the servers and bandwidth to maintain the service "are not cheap."
"If you can spare anything to keep this site online, I appreciate it! If you cannot donate, a shoutout on social media is just as helpful," Ken said on the website.
Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices
A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities.
The diminishing size of the town — now with fewer than 800 residents — has caused its tax base to shrink. Meanwhile, its damaged roads are dependent on federal dollars.
Multiple initiatives in the city are deserving of Brunswick’s limited funds, according to virtually anyone in town you ask. That long list includes not just roads but repairing the sewer system, keeping the community pool open and reviving the town’s now-absent police presence.
Donation centers in Columbia offer free fans during high temperatures this summer
Numerous organizations in Columbia are providing free fans to people in need this summer as high and uncomfortable temperatures are anticipated this week.
Columbia’s Voluntary Action Center partners with the KOMU 8 News and Lowe’s Home Improvement to provide fans for low-income families this summer. The Fan Club program began May 2 and ends on Sept. 2.
Through the partnership, either VAC will purchase a new box fan from Lowe’s for $25, or anyone can donate a new or gently used fan at Lowe’s.
People looking for fans should contact VAC or visit the office in person for more information on how to pick them up.
Humidity levels are going to increase for Tuesday and that is going to make for a hot and humid day. We can expect humidity this value to vary quite a bit through the rest of the week.
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be abundantly sunny with highs warming to the middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to range from 100-105° across the region.