Parson sets tight deadline for Medicaid tax, says budget will be cut if not passed
At a Monday afternoon press conference regarding efforts needed to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA), Gov. Mike Parson announced he will work with House and Senate leadership to find a solution to the state's budget problem by noon Tuesday. Parson said that if nothing is called by noon Tuesday, the programs won’t be extended.
He warned that his administration will be forced to make budget restrictions across state government and the "consequences would be felt by all Missourians if the programs were not extended."
To close a nearly $1.4 billion funding gap over the next two years, Missouri would have to put education, workforce development and infrastructure investments on hold. Failure to extend these programs would cost the state of Missouri an estimated $591 million in fiscal year '22 and $788 million in fiscal year '23. The Missouri Health Net program would also be reduced by $1.52 billion.
City Council hears public comments on how to spend federal funds
The Columbia City Council heard from 27 public commenters Monday night about their hopes for the $25 million in funds the city will distribute as a part of the American Rescue Plan.
The majority of commenters mentioned wanting to help those who are in vulnerable housing situations, including those who experience homelessness, are in transitional housing and are at risk of being homeless.
Commenters also expressed an interest in funding for climate change mitigation, mental health resources, public transportation, gun violence, education/childcare and public hygiene.
Jefferson City native heads to the Olympics, parents full of pride for their daughter
Jefferson City native Napheesa Collier was officially selected to play for the 2020 U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball team on Monday.
"I feel awesome, this is something that I've wanted for such a long time," Collier said. "To go to the Olympics has always been such a dream, so to have it come true it has been a crazy day."
The team will feature 12 players, with six making their first Olympic appearance, including 24-year-old Collier.
Former Tiger Karissa Schweizer qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Former Mizzou Track & Field star Karissa Schweizer is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games to represent the United States of America.
A 6-time National Champion at Mizzou, Schweizer finished second in the Women's 5,000 Meter Final with a time of 15:28:11. The top three finishers in the race qualified for the Olympic games.
Schweizer is the first Mizzou track & field Olympian since Christian Cantwell in 2012, and the first woman from the University of Missouri in track & field to qualify for the Olympics since Natasha Kaiser at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games.
Severe storms in mid-Missouri leave one man injured, multiple businesses damaged
A severe thunderstorm Sunday night ripped across Boone County, damaging not only multiple properties, but also causing a power outage for more than 2,000 residents.
Edward Biering was severely injured after two tree limbs fell and hit him in the 700 block of Cook Avenue. His wife, Brandi Quiroz, told KOMU 8 News that Biering was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient. He had serious head and spine injuries.
Biering was released from the hospital Monday night. He was able to walk after a session of physical therapy. He said it was a miracle he could come home.
"I'm still here," Biering said. "It is a miracle that I am walking -- barely walking. I'm not walking to my full extent. It hurts to walk. But, I'm not going to lay down and just let it beat me."
Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases
Missouri now leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations lag.
One person in every 1,349 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19 from June 13 to Sunday.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the north-central and southwest part of the state are driving the surge.
While 53.3% of the population of Americans have initiated vaccination, most southern and northern Missouri counties are well short of 40%. And a handful of southern Missouri counties have fewer than 20% of residents vaccinated.
New Miss Missouri, an MU senior, wants to spotlight people with disabilities
Callie Cox, 21, of Mexico, Missouri, was crowned Miss Missouri 2021 Saturday at the Missouri Military Academy. Cox is a rising senior in communication at MU and was crowned by Simone Esters, who was an MU student in journalism when she won Miss Missouri in 2019.
Cox wants to help remove the stigma of being diagnosed with a disability. Her motivation comes from having friends who received such diagnoses.
"Seeing individuals as a person first over their diagnosis, whether that be through partnering with organizations that give employment or extracurricular activities to individuals with disabilities," Cox said Monday morning. "Or if that's just celebrating their stories and being able to give those individuals a platform to share how valuable they are to society."
First Alert Weather Forecast
Tuesday will start off cool, but warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon. With humidity building throughout the week, Tuesday will be a choice day for lots of sun and light humidity.