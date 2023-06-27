Police search for suspects in north Columbia homicide
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dove Drive before 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. CPD later said on social media that the scene was an active homicide investigation.
Just before 9:45 p.m., CPD asked anyone who encountered four men "attempting to flag down vehicles," near I-70 Drive Southwest, between North Stadium Boulevard and Highway UU, to contact the department.
Police, community discuss crime trends relating to firearms and safety issues in north Columbia
The Columbia Police Department invited community members to discuss crime trends and safety issues in its North District, Monday night.
The North District includes police beats 10, 20, 30 and 40, which represents Columbia north of Interstate 70 and part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road.
Representatives of the police department's Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus presented information and answered residents' questions.
Forecast: Hot and humid for the rest of the week
Today will be the last day with low levels of humidity. Morning temperatures are on the cooler side with temps ranging from upper 50s to middle 60s.
By this afternoon, temps will warm to the lower 90s. We will start off with a sunny sky, but will gradually see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day.
Unity in the Community focuses on practical solutions for combating youth violence now
Unity in the Community hosted a meeting Monday to discuss how residents can best address recent violence, specifically among youth.
The group formed about a year ago in response to crime in the city. It directly cited one specific incident on its Facebook page that occurred in early June when shots were fired at a party held at a vacant residence just outside city limits. The shooting left two teenagers dead and four others injured, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Judge declines to order Missouri AG to comply with order on abortion initiative
A Cole County judge on Monday rejected a call from the ACLU of Missouri that he direct Attorney General Andrew Bailey to comply with a court order to certify the fiscal summary on an abortion rights initiative.
Circuit Judge Jon Beetem last Tuesday gave Bailey 24 hours to certify the fiscal summary to the auditor’s office, stating in his decision that Bailey had “an absolute absence of authority” to refuse the certification.On Monday, Beetem said he agreed with Bailey that the appeal filed within 24 hours of the original order resulted in an automatic stay of his ruling.
Human remains found on Missouri River island in Saline County
The remains were found on an island near Hills Island Chute in the Grand Pass area Saturday around 3:41 p.m., according to the report obtained from Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins.
A sheriff's deputy and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Drug and Crime Control and Water Patrol Divisions recovered the remains and transferred them to the county coroner for an autopsy.
Five suspects charged in Jefferson City weapons incident
Five people were charged Monday in connection to a weapons incident in Jefferson City on Sunday.
Richmond resident Samone Nero, 29, and Kansas City residents Joshua Payne, 22, and Kevaugh Bowman, 23, were each charged with first-degree accessory to harassment, accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Camaree Resonno, 20, also of Kansas City, was charged with first-degree accessory to harassment, accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action.