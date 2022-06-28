Three fatalities, multiple injuries reported after Amtrak train derails in Mendon
Three people were killed and multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Mendon on Monday afternoon.
The train derailed after "striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon," according to an updated statement from Amtrak. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing, which is located on Porche Prairie Avenue, did not have any lights or electronic control devices.
During a press conference, Cpl. Justin Dunn of MSHP Troop B said three people were killed in the crash, two from the train and one from the dump truck involved. "Many" injuries were reported, but all injured and non-injured were transferred from the scene.
According Dr. Jeffery Coughenour, trauma medical director at MU Health Care, 16 people were treated at MU for injuries. Most injures were mild to moderate, which includes abrasions and spinal fractures.
Two patients required immediate surgical operation and one had fatal injuries. It is not known whether this fatality has been counted in the three previously recorded.
Boone County health department offers Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 6 months
Starting Monday, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will start taking vaccination appointments for children six months up to 4 years. The health department will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccine for young children was just recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
Appointments are available during normal clinic hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. PHHS is also offering extended hours on Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lake-area fire crews extinguish blaze at Camdenton business
The Mid-County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in Camdenton on Sunday.
According to a press release, first responding crews arrived around 6:53 a.m. to Lake Area Liquidators on Old South 5 and found nearly a fourth of the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters from several other districts joined the scene to assist.
There were no injuries reported in the incident. The building and its contents suffered fire, smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, and the incident is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal's Office.
Ameren Missouri to acquire its largest-ever solar facility to power thousands of homes
Ameren Missouri announced in a press release Monday the planned acquisition of the company's largest-ever solar facility.
The 200 megawatt (MW) solar installation in central Missouri is expected to create more than 250 construction jobs and will be constructed on the border of Missouri's Audrain and Ralls counties.
“We’re focused on the two items customers say are most important to them: reliability and affordability,” Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said. “The thoughtfully planned additions of renewable generation over time keeps the grid reliable and resilient while also managing costs.”
What Roe v. Wade being overturned can mean for Plan B availability
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday could have an impact on local pharmacies that supply Plan B and birth control.
Missouri’s trigger law, or a law designed to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, does not touch on whether or not Plan B or other emergency contraception is prohibited.
Burrell Pharmacy said especially in times like these, they want to be prepared to supply contraception for the community.
"As a local health center it is important that we try and provide as many resources to our community as we can,” Tara Carpenter, PharmD, Burrell Pharmacy manager, said.
Temperatures are about to begin a warming trend, but the muggy conditions that we’ve seen from the last few weeks are going to make a much slower return.
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and mostly clear skies.
We’ll see abundant sunshine through the day with highs warming to the middle 80s with light winds out of the south.
Since humidity is remaining low heat index won’t be much of a factor.