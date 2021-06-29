Columbia man attempts to attack police; CPD investigates reported homicide
Columbia Police arrested a local man Monday afternoon after responding to a report of an alleged child homicide.
The suspect told police he had killed a 3-year-old child and disposed of the body in the woods, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The child was later found safe at a different location, with a family member.
Police officers got the suspect to come out of his home, but found that he had knives wrapped in both hands. The suspect ignored commands to drop the knives and advanced towards the officers with the knives showing.
Officers tased and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Raul Bravo, 29.
Boone County sees increase in cases, some are partially vaccinated
Boone County's five-day COVID-19 case average is the highest it has been since February. According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, Monday's five-day average was 20. On Sunday, it was 23, and on Saturday, it was 22.
According to a spokesperson with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, a small percentage of daily cases have been coming from people who are vaccinated.
"... since mid-May, about 10 to 20% of our new daily cases have been vaccinated," Sara Humm said.
Humm said while that number seems high, most cases are from people who are only partially vaccinated or have not been vaccinated for two weeks.
Columbia health department offers 2 vaccine community clinics Tuesday
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will offer two community vaccination clinics on Tuesday, June 29.
The clinics will be walk-in based and no appointments are needed or required. The community clinics listed down below will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines:
Columbia City Hall
- Conference Rooms 1A/1B
- 701 E. Broadway
- 12 to 4 p.m.
Loaves & Fishes
- Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church
- 702 Wilkes Blvd.
- 4 to 6 p.m.
Columbia Boy Scouts help rescue woman from Hinkson Creek floodwaters
Two local Boy Scouts helped rescue an 18-year-old woman from a near-drowning from Hinkson Creek floodwaters on Friday afternoon.
The two boys, Dominic Viet, 15, and Joseph Diener, 16, were riding their bikes near Jay Dix Station, off Scott Boulevard, when they heard a call for help. They went to the call and saw a woman hanging on the basketball goal, according to Diener. Once the boys swam to her, they each grabbed her shoulders to take her out of the water. Minutes later, first responders handled the rest, according to Diener.
In Boy Scouts, Diener has gone through some similar situations and felt he needed to take action. Diener and Viet are both members of the Troop 6 Boy Scouts.
Columbia Parks and Recreation begins repairs on the MKT Trail
Columbia Parks and Recreation began repairs on the MKT Trail on Monday morning following the weekend's flooding.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the department asked residents to stay off of the trail system until park staff can assess the damages.
Cedric McAlister, Parks and Recreation Maintenance employee, said residents should avoid the trails this week due to potential falling debris.
"A tree could fall at any time right now with them being heavy from the rain," McAlister said.
For information on road closures due to flooding, click here.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
Showers and thunderstorms are still expected today with a possibility for flooding. This is expected to let up on Thursday. Today's high will be 86 degrees and the low will be 71.