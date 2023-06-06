Columbia School Board narrows down applicants to three
Members of the Columbia School Board held the first of two special sessions Monday night to appoint a new member.
Out of 13 applicants, the board invited Jan Mees, Andrea Lisenby and Karen Hayes to its Wednesday session, where they will be interviewed and one person will be selected to serve on the board until April 2024.
Forecast: Another warm day, then slightly cooler temperatures
Another toasty day for Mid-Missouri as we yet again reach 90 degrees. Dew points are looking to stay around the middle 50s for this afternoon, so it shouldn’t feel too muggy out. These lower dew points are a sign of lower moisture in the atmosphere, so while we may have some clouds passing by from time to time, we will mostly have clear skies besides for upper level cirrus clouds. Don’t be too surprised to see a milky white tint to the sky though, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires is still hanging in our area. The low moisture content of our atmosphere will allow for our temperatures to continue their daily swing from 90 degrees by the afternoon to the low 60s overnight.
Our next eventful system will make its way in town on Wednesday. Clouds will start moving in from the north on early Wednesday morning, and might bring with them some morning showers, but they will struggle to develop. Towards the afternoon and into the evening, a better chance for showers and storms will start to develop. An exact pinpoint on where they will form is still uncertain, but they will likely start to develop north of I-70 and west of 63 and quickly push southeast. I don’t expect widespread heavy rainfall, although some locations could get a decent amount of rain by the end of the day. Because of this cold front, temperatures will also be slightly cooler, with highs in the middle 80s, but still above average for this time of year.
Thursday will keep our brief cool down trend and actually be quite seasonal with highs around 83 degrees, but chilly that night, reaching down to the middle 50s. We will start to rise in temperatures again until Saturday night, where yet another cold front will make its way in. This system is still a ways out, but I see the potential for more widespread rainfall for Mid-Missouri. A lot can change still, but it’s certainly something we’re keeping an eye on, and the KOMU 8 Weather Team will continue to update you on the system.
Columbia police chief announces retirement
Columbia Police Chief, Geoff Jones, confirmed his plans to retire to KOMU 8 News Monday.
Jones, who has served as chief since August 2019, said he will retire Aug. 1. He did not share a specific reason for his retirement.
The release said City Manager De'Carlon Seewood will evaluate the process used to choose the next police chief.
$5,000 reward offered for information in Sunday's mass shooting
Community members are grieving over the loss of two teenagers after Sunday morning's shooting in Boone County that resulted in six teenagers being shot.
Monday night, the family of one of the victims held a vigil to mourn for the late teenager. Dozens of people gathered to speak about the victim and release balloons in their honor.
Parson confirms state will carry out death sentence of Michael Tisius
Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed that the state of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Michael Tisius on Tuesday, June 6, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri, according to a press release from the Governor's office Monday.
Tisius' execution is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Lunch in the Park program provides meals for kids this summer
Kids in Columbia now have access to free lunches this summer through the city's Lunch in the Park program.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation officially began its summer lunch program on Monday in partnership with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation.