Chariton County gets creative to drive economic development
Jeanette Frock, the owner of Sew Sweet Quilt Shop, said her store’s success is rooted in out-of-town shoppers. Economic development for the county is complicated, but business owners and organization leaders like Frock are getting creative to bring back traffic.
Part of the way Frock gets more traffic to her shop is by bringing people in and having them stay for the weekend. Attached to the quilt shop is what Frock calls the “retreat center.”
“I’m almost reinvesting in the business, and it’s reinvesting in the community,” Frock said.
New mental health hotline launches in July; will aid in mental health crises
Coming in July, there will be a new national hotline for all mental health crises, including suicide and substance abuse, according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. There will be six hotline centers located across the state to answer and direct these calls
CEO and President of the Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Brent McGinty, said he believes 988 number will be one of the big solutions to help people get access to trained professionals.
Funding for the new hotline has already been approved and is currently underway.
Friends and colleagues reminisce about Dan Knight in light of his death
After receiving word that Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died Saturday morning, there has been an outpouring of love, grief and sadness from loved ones, colleagues and friends who knew him.
Knight was Boone County’s prosecuting attorney for the last 15 years.
Laura McHugh, a novelist based in Columbia, said Knight's humanity is what made him stand apart as an attorney and he leaves a noteworthy legacy behind.
“He was a tireless, exceptional and passionate advocate for justice,” McHugh said.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Investigating the death of Columbia attorney
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Columbia attorney, Steven Wyse, according to Capt. Brian Leer.
Capt. Leer said shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, an acquaintance of Wyse called Boone County Joint Communications and requested Wyse's welfare be checked on because he did not show up for work.
Capt. Leer said currently, there is no suspicion of foul play in Wyse's death, but said the investigation is still active.
He said the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy later this week.
Columbia City Council receives vehicle stops report, housing authority update
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones presented the department's vehicle stops report to the city council Monday. The report focused on racial disparities in traffic stops done by police in the city.
According to the city report, Columbia has a disparity index of 3.18 for Black drivers. That means that in 2021, Black drivers were more than three times more likely to get pulled over by police.
The council also received an update on homelessness planning from Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole. He highlighted that planning is necessary to help unhoused people in the city.
In February, the city awarded the Columbia Housing Authority a grant for a comprehensive homeless center. The housing authority has also paired with Voluntary Action Center, Room at the Inn, Loaves and Fishes, Love Columbia and Turning Point.
The report on how the organizations will use the grant is due in August.
