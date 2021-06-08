Victim identified after officer-involved shooting near Capital Mall
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Capital Mall in Jefferson City.
On Monday afternoon, Jefferson City Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Suburban for having expired registration, according to a MSHP news release.
The driver produced a rifle when the officers approached the passenger side. The officers instructed the driver to drop the rifle, which the suspect ignored.Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect, according to the release.
The suspect, who has been identified as Clay Willingham, 32, of Moberly, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missouri becomes 50th state to introduce prescription drug monitoring database
Gov. Mike Parson signed into law Monday afternoon Senate Bill 63, which establishes a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), making Missouri the final state to establish such a program. This was the tenth time the legislation had been introduced to the Senate.
The bill, which was passed in April, will establish a database which would track controlled substances in the state. According to the CDC, the database will improve opioid prescribing, inform clinical practice and protect patients at risk.
City Council passes funding for Columbia Regional Airport
Columbia City Council met Monday night to hear a variety of proposals, two of which could impact the Columbia Regional Airport.
The council passed an ordinance to fund the Columbia Regional Airport with $10.7 million at its meeting Monday. The ordinance amended the Fiscal Year 2021 budget to appropriate $10,763,287 to COU's Airport Terminal Project. The money needs to be spent by April 29, 2024.
However, the council did not discuss the full report about the possible renaming of COU.
Council members also voted to replace the Hickman High School pool heater, which has not been keeping the pool warm enough, which resulted in the cancellation of swim lessons, swim team practices and meets. Council heard a proposal at its last meeting in May.
Other approved proposals included funding for the city's July 4 "Fire in the Sky" event and the annexation of the former Boone County fairgrounds.
Boone County to see transition from mass vaccinations to smaller clinics
MU Health Care will open its smaller vaccination clinics across mid-Missouri this week. It's a transition from mass vaccination events to smaller office visits.
Laura Morris, the MU Health Care family medicine physician and COVID vaccine co-chair, said this transition to smaller clinics has been anticipated for a while.
"The reality is that the demand for the vaccine has gone down and when we host an event there are no longer 2,000 people who want their vaccine at that time," Morris said. "We also know we need to branch out to people who have not yet had access."
Other mid-Missouri counties are also make changes to their vaccination plans.
Jefferson City selected for national food insecurity program
The Environmental Protection Agency selected Jefferson City as one of 13 locations for their Local Foods, Local Places program.
The program develops neighborhoods and communities experiencing food insecurity. A local non-profit, Building Community Bridges, and Lincoln University will work with Local Foods, Local Places.
Sarah Eber, human nutrition and health program coordinator at Lincoln University's Cooperative Extension, said the program will help develop strategies to combine community and nutritional food.
"The goal of the project is to bring the community together, to flesh out and fully develop an action plan to develop local sustainable food systems and boost the economy based around those those food systems."
Movies in the Park to return on June 11
The Movies in the Park series is returning to Cosmo Park this weekend. Columbia Parks and Recreation will show family-friendly movies each month on a giant inflatable screen.
The first movie of the summer will be "Trolls World Tour" on Friday, June 11 at 8:45 p.m. People in attendance are recommended to bring blankets or chairs for seating.
The movies will be shown for free in courtesy of Healthy Blue. VooDoo Sno will be at the location selling snow cones and popcorn and other light snacks will be available for purchase during the movies.
For more information, people are encouraged to call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460 for more information or visit CoMo.gov.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will start off in the 60s and will reach middle 80s in the afternoon. Showers and storms are expected to come in the middle of the day and, although many may not see rain, those that do should expect quick downpours.