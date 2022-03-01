Child sex trafficking experts advocate for new legislation
Supporters of House Bill 2032 held a news conference Monday to advocate for the advancement of legislation designed to prevent children from being charged with prostitution.
Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly sponsors HB 2032, which has bipartisan support and matches with the federal-level policy. The bill also introduces a requirement for more resources to be provided to the victims like a list of rehabilitation agencies.
At a crime prevention executive session Monday, the committee voted to advance the bill with a 7-1 vote. The bill will now go to the House floor.
City of Columbia encourages use of new website for community concerns
In a news release on Feb. 22, the city announced the release of BeHeard.CoMo.gov, which serves as a platform for Columbia residents to learn about city projects and provide feedback and ideas.
“Engagement has changed over the last few years,” city spokesperson Sydney Olsen said. “This website is going to allow us to gather feedback and hear from our residents.”
Olsen said rather than taking your concerns to social media, utilizing this platform could be a more productive way for the city to listen and understand community concerns.
“This will be our main online engagement platform,” Olsen said. “We're trying to teach people to transition over [to the website].”
Columbia Police block off Glenstone Drive to investigate shots fired incident
Columbia Police had Glenstone Drive blocked off for about an hour Monday night as they investigated a shots fired incident.
Columbia police officer Derek Moore told KOMU 8 shots were fired at a vehicle.
A CSI van was on the scene collecting evidence at the intersection of Glenstone and Interstate 70 Drive Southeast around 6:30 p.m. Shell casings were found, Moore said.
He said a car has multiple bullet holes. He said CPD believes there were juveniles in the car. There are no injuries from the incident.
William Woods student receives academic extension as she reports in Kyiv
William Woods University in Fulton has placed all of its student's academic responsibilities on hold as she reports on Russia's invasion while stationed in Ukraine's capital city.
Asami Terajima is a student at WWU but is currently working as a reporter for The Kyiv Independent. On Saturday, Terajima tweeted her frustrations she had with WWU. She said the university refused to re-extend her academic deadlines, as it would be "against the university protocols.”
“The directors and professors told me that I had the chance to drop my courses a month ago when I asked about what would happen to me as a university student if Russia were to launch an all-out war against Ukraine (WHICH IS HAPPENING NOW),” Terajima tweeted.
Terajima said the university's policies were unreasonable and ended the tweet by asking the university what it thinks about this situation.
MU holds a discussion on the situation in Ukraine and the effects it has in Missouri
The University of Missouri's Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy held a discussion Monday night on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how the conflict affects Missourians.
The discussion, titled, "The Ukraine Crisis and Why It Matters To Us," had a panel of speakers from MU's history department and an MU student. It was hosted by history professor Jay Sexton, who serves as the Rich and Nancy Kinder Chair in Constitutional Democracy at MU.
"It's impacting us because people care, people care about across the world their welfare, so it has a humanitarian impact," Sexton said.
He said it feels closer to home because of the access the information via social media.
"They said that Vietnam was the first war that was aired on television, this is a war aired on social media," Sexton said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 30s with highs warming to the lower 70s. Skies will be abundantly sunny through the day and it will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south possible.
The warming trend looks to continue for Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s.