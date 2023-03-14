Suspect arrested after Hermann police officer fatally shot, another injured
A suspect is now in custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff in Hermann. One police officer was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night.
Kenneth Lee Simpson exited a home on Highway 19 around 2 p.m. Monday and was taken into custody by a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, died from his injuries Monday morning. The second officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in critical condition but is stable at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MSHP Sgt. Mike Mitchell said in a press conference Monday.
Jefferson City NAACP's city council forum discusses grocery store access, transportation
The Jefferson City NAACP hosted a virtual forum for city council candidates on their Facebook Live on Monday.
Jefferson City NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. spoke on how the forum gives each candidate a chance to share their thoughts and solutions to current community issues, while also creating an opportunity for the community to meet the candidates and get more information on their goals and priorities.
At the forum, candidates first introduced themselves and then discussed issues for each ward, including lack of access to grocery stores, the parks and recreation department and the lack of public transportation.
The Jefferson City NAACP will host another virtual forum on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. for the Jefferson City school board candidates.
Tree dedicated to late Columbia community advocate vandalized over the weekend
Where once stood a tall, stable red bud tree in Worley Street Park, now lies a pile of mulch.
The city of Columbia removed a tree dedicated to the late Almeta Crayton from Worley Street Park Monday after it was vandalized over the weekend.
Crayton was a former city council member and a well-known civic servant. She represented the First Ward on the city council for three terms, but she is best known for her A Time to Give Thanks, formerly known as Everybody Eats, community dinner on Thanksgiving.
Local organizations call for dismissal of Columbia city attorney
Three advocacy groups are calling for the removal of Columbia's city attorney.
Representatives from Hold CoMo Accountable, CoMo For Progress and Race Matters, Friends held a virtual press conference Monday calling for the removal of city attorney Nancy Thompson.
In the letter addressed to Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and city council members, the organizations claim Thompson "consistently advises the council and city leaders to evade open records laws and avoid almost every attempt at transparency."
In a second letter addressed to City Manager De’Carlon Seewood, the organizations ask the city manager to seek new opportunities for governmental transparency and accountability.
Two major Boone County court cases delayed
Hearings for two major court cases in Columbia were pushed back Monday morning.
The first involved a hearing for a man charged with second-degree murder of a 57-year-old woman back in October 2022.
Adam Conner, 37, was arrested after Patricia Kelly's body was found in their shared home on High Quest Drive. Conner is also charged with tampering with evidence.
He had a hearing set for Monday, but lawyers from both sides agreed to push back the hearing to May 15 of this year.
The second delayed hearing involved Thomas Shultz, one of the former Fiji fraternity members involved in the hazing case of Danny Santulli.
He had a hearing Monday, but both lawyers agreed to push back the hearing to April 24.