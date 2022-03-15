CPS unanimously approves expansion of robotics programs
The Columbia Board of Education unanimously approved a grant that would help incorporate robotics programs across the district at its meeting Monday night.
Money would go toward after-school robotics programs through the organization FIRST.
FIRST hosts competitions in lego league, tech challenge and robotics competition, for kids ranging from kindergarten through high school.
According to a CPS spokesperson, FIRST has been involved in the school district for many years. Jefferson Middle School in Columbia has sixth and seventh grade FIRST LEGO League Challenge teams and an eighth grade FIRST Tech Challenge team. High school students also participate in FIRST Robotics through the Columbia Area Career Center.
Crews work to extinguish house fire in east Columbia
No injuries were reported after a house fire house fire in east Columbia on Monday afternoon.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home, located in 5300 block of Godas Circle. Eight units responded around 1:30 p.m., according to CFD Cap. Tracy Gray.
Gray said crews were still working to put out the hot spots around 2:30 p.m. He said the fire started in the basement and spread upstairs. Crews first started an aggressive attack in the basement, but a second hose line was deployed into the second level of the home.
Increased fertilizer prices curbs Columbia gardening shop from keeping low prices
The cost of fertilizer skyrocketed in 2021, and although the cost has leveled out, small businesses are struggling to keep up with the price increase.
“The price has gone way up, like way, way up,” Heather Yu-King, the co-owner at Como Growth Supply, said. “We try to keep close to the same price as what our customers are used to paying. However, sometimes when the price goes up too far.”
An MU senior research associate, Bob Maltsbarger, said fertilizer prices began to increase at the beginning of 2021, but they did not escalate until the early fall of 2021.
“[Fertilizer prices] continued to appreciate basically through all the winter, up until now,” Maltsbarger said. “The increase or escalation of prices, at least at the retail level, has kind of tapered off a little bit recently. But it hasn't really declined.”
Two years into the pandemic, Columbia businesses reflect on the hardships they've grown from
On Monday, customers at Ernie's Cafe enjoyed their breakfast inside the Columbia diner, with no masking or social distancing guidelines in place. Two years ago, the diner saw a very different scene.
It's been two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, businesses like Ernie's Cafe closed after Missouri's Stay at Home order was issued. The cafe didn't let customers inside for 10 weeks.
Tom Spurling, the owner of Ernie's on Walnut Street, recalled what his business went through once the pandemic hit.
"We had a good staff, everything was running along fine, and then all of a sudden the pandemic hits everywhere," Spurling said. "Our kitchen isn't able to do 'to go' orders, so we were just out of business."
First Alert Weather Forecast
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 40s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine will be increasing through the day with highs reaching the middle 60s.
Temperatures are going to continue to warm for Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 70s under sunny skies.
Cloud cover will start to return on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring chances of rain Thursday afternoon and evening into the overnight hours. Rain is expected to linger into Friday morning before drying out in the afternoon.