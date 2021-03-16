Columbia City Council votes to reintroduce Bird scooters
Columbia City Council has voted in favor of the return of Bird Rides, Inc. scooters after a vote during Monday night’s meeting. As a result, the scooters will be permitted in Columbia under a one-year operational agreement.
500 scooters will be arriving in Columbia as a result of the vote.
There is a list of protocols Bird Rides, Inc. said it uses to ensure the safety of their users. With those precautions, Bird also indicated the possibility to attach hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes to the scooter.
No injuries reported after train crashes into stalled truck in Moberly, closes Route A
No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a stalled truck in Moberly on Monday, just after 3 p.m
It is unclear why the truck was stalled. The collision caused multiple train cars to be derailed.
MoDOT says Route A between Route AA and Highway 63 will be closed overnight and into Tuesday.
Yearwood of Manor, Texas, will be new superintendent for CPS
Yearwood is coming from Manor, Texas, just northeast of Austin, where he is chief operations officer for the Manor Independent School District. He has worked in education for about 30 years, as a professor, coach, principal and assistant superintendent, according to a district news release.
Yearwood will start officially July 1. But he plans to get to know the district before that, according to the release.
Yearwood plans on working with board members and staff to schedule school visits. He also plans to schedule meetings with parents, staff and community members.
JCSD Board does not come to decision over early dismissal
The Jefferson City School Board of Education met at 6 p.m. and did not come to a decision on the 70 minute dismissals on Mondays for next school year. The board wanted more time to make the decision and decided to save early dismissals for a future meeting.
One of the reasons for the early dismissal would be to give teachers more time to meet and work on lesson plans. Some teachers see the extra time as very valuable.
If the item is passed in the future, it would take effect next school year. The next public meeting is set for April 12th at 6:00pm on the Miller Performing Art Center.
Teachers and childcare providers look forward to safer learning with vaccine distribution
Teachers all across mid-Missouri and the country started getting their COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Missouri moved in Phase 1B-Tier 3, where all teachers and childcare providers are eligible to get the shot.
Though anyone working in education K-12 is eligible to get the vaccine Monday, some teachers have already gotten vaccinated ahead of the state's transition. As of March 15, over 40% of Columbia Public Schools teachers and staff have been vaccinated against the virus.
Keisha Rush teaches music education at Elliot Battle Elementary School. She's waiting to receive her second shot after getting the first dose of the vaccine on March 6. She explained how more teachers getting vaccinated will impact education overall.
Forecast: Multiple rounds of rain in the week ahead
Tuesday will be a well deserved dry across the region! We may start the day with patchy fog. Skies will remain cloudy through the morning and midday hours, but some peeks of sunshine are expected for the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected. Rain will be off and on through Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning. Rain chances will be on the decrease by Thursday afternoon and evening.