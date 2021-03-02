Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Missouri on Wednesday
After receiving emergency authorization from the FDA on Saturday, Missouri will receive 50,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week.
20 million doses will be distributed across the nation by the end of March.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to sites across Missouri, most heavily to those that did not receive doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Nine bills coming to Missouri that could change voting access
Missouri plans to introduce nine bills that would change voting access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Some lawmakers say the bills will help prevent fraudulent votes.
Some groups in Missouri say some don't have the resources to get voter ID, which would be required under the new bills if passed.
MU Health Care to receive over 6,000 vaccine does this week
As the push to vaccinate every eligible citizen continues across Missouri, Governor Parson announced on Monday the allocation plan for over 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week.
MU Health Care, Capitol Region Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will receive does across the state.
More does will also be administered at vaccination events across Missouri, including sites like Faurot Field.
Boone County experiencing record case lows since June
For the first time since June 29, 2020, Boone County experienced less than 100 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The county also reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing a total of 79 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
More COVID-19 case and vaccine coverage is updated daily on KOMU 8's COVID vaccine site.
Forecast: A quiet, seasonal start to March
Get used to more days like today, but even warmer! An extensive area of high pressure will extend from Missouri to Colorado and will keep a bubble over the mid-section of the country through Friday. Expect sunny skies!
The next chance for rain may come Friday, but is expected to mainly develop well south of Columbia. The 30-year average high for this time of year are now at 49 degrees and sunset is now at 6:02pm.