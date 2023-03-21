Columbia police officers will not face charges related to Jan. 11 fatal shooting
Two Columbia police officers involved in a January fatal shooting will not face charges, a special prosecutor announced Monday.
Jordan Pruyn, 28, was shot and killed after an hours-long standoff on Jan. 11.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took over the criminal investigation. The Boone County prosecutor appointed Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger as special prosecutor on the case.
In a statement to the highway patrol Monday, Shellabarger said the use of lethal force in the incident was justified and that the case is closed.
Shellabarger mentioned to MSHP that all officers involved should receive appropriate aftercare and counseling for post-traumatic stress related to the incident.
AG Bailey's new rule would ban gender-affirming care for teens
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday an "emergency" rule on gender-affirming care for people under 18 years old.
Bailey said the rule is designed to prevent minors from receiving gender-affirming care unless certain conditions are met.
Under the emergency rule, patients under 18 would be required to get a full psychological assessment. This would include 15 separate hourly sessions over the course of at least 18 months.
A news release from Bailey's office describes “gender transition procedures” as “experimental,” and claims they are covered under Missouri law.
Jefferson City Council approves housing construction plan for Roland-Marshall street
In a 6-4 vote, the Jefferson City Council approved a proposed housing project in the Roland Street-Marshall Street neighborhood at its meeting Monday night.
Many residents oppose the project, which would replat six lots into 10 for the construction of single-family homes. Residents submitted a letter to Mayor Carrie Tergin on Monday ahead of the meeting, saying the development would cause overcrowding, pollution to the area and would negatively impact parking and emergency vehicle access.
The proposed housing project would be developed by Timothy Joseph with Zeal Enterprise LLC, who said the homes would be priced between $250,000 and $300,000.
MU medical students sign petition in opposition to bills that prohibit diversity training
MU medical students are responding to pieces of legislation that would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion education and training in any institute that receives state funding.
Senate bill 410, otherwise known as the "Do No Harm Act," is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Jay Devineni, a medical student at MU, wrote a position statement that opposes both SB 410 and House bill 489. He said he asked fellow MU School of Medicine students to sign it if they wanted to take that position.
Devineni said the bill threatens MU's accreditation and curriculum.
"It threatens our accreditation, because we have diversity, equity, and inclusion expectations that need to be met in our curriculum in order for us to meet the accreditation standard," Devineni said.
Forecast: A rainy reminder of the week
Spring has sprung, officially beginning at 4:24PM on Monday. Temperatures are going to be a lot less spring-like on Tuesday, but we’ll have plenty of spring showers in the days ahead.
Tuesday's Forecast
Temperatures aren’t going to move much through the day with lows near 40° and highs in the middle 40s.
The big story of the day will be the rain. We’re expecting to stay dry through the early morning commute, but rain chances will ramp up by late morning and continue through the afternoon. The evening is expected to be much drier with isolated showers remaining possible.