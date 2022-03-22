'We want answers': friend of missing woman found on Sunday night speaks out
Rechelle Miller knew Angie Rice since they were both 15 years old. Before Rice went missing in December 2021, the two women worked together at Perche Creek Cafe.
"She was so kind and so sweet," Miller said. "She was my best friend, and I talked with her two days before she went missing."
Boone County Sheriff Department deputies and Boone County Fire Protection District found Rice at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Sunday night, after she was missing for almost three months.
"We want answers, we need answers on what happened to Angie," Miller said. "She needs justice."
Taxi Terry's announces plans to stop service after April 21
Even with gas prices slowly starting to trickle down, a Columbia taxi company has decided to shut down due to the record-high prices the past few weeks.
Taxi Terry's has announced April 21 will be its last day in business.
Olivia Breedlove, manager at Taxi Terry's, said the cost of gas has made staying open a struggle.
"The biggest thing has been the gas prices," Breedlove said. "And the prices of replacing parts on car, that has really gone up."
According to AAA, the average cost of unleaded gasoline is $3.77. A year ago, prices were at $2.67.
Senate candidates, lawmakers react to abuse allegations against Eric Greitens
Candidates and lawmakers from both political parties have released statements after new abuse allegations were filed against Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens.
KOMU 8 News obtained the affidavit filed Monday in the former couple's child custody case in Boone County.
Sheena Greitens filed for divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal led to his resignation as governor in June 2018. Sheena Greitens is asking the court to move the custody case to Austin, Texas, where she is employed and now lives with their two sons.
She said she became afraid for her and her children's safety due to Eric Greitens' "unstable and coercive behavior” in the months leading up to his resignation.
Bill that would have given Kevin Strickland restitution, is heard in Senate committee
A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday proposes the state provide restitution for those exonerated using methods other than DNA evidence, like eyewitness testimony.
Currently, restitution is only offered to those exonerated by DNA evidence.
Eyewitness testimony helped exonerate Kevin Strickland. Strickland who was held in prison for 42 years, was released in 2021 but was not provided restitution.
Strickland's case inspired Sen. Barbara Washington (D –Jackson County) to author the bill. Information on the bill as it currently exists can be found here.
Vietnam Veterans gather together to be recognized for their service
Vietnam veterans were recognized in a special ceremony at the Disabled American Veterans Building on Monday afternoon.
4th District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler partnered with the United States of America Vietnam Veterans Commemoration to sponsor the ceremony.
"It's a special day to share with all of them and recognize these very important heroes," Hartzler said.