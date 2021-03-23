Budget allocation, local businesses at the forefront of Columbia City Council debate
Budget allocation and the recovery of local businesses were among the key talking points during Monday night's Columbia City Council candidate debate.
The candidates were asked about how the city should help struggling small businesses recover from the pandemic. Ward 6 candidate Phillip Merriman suggested lowering taxes for businesses would help.
The collection of trash in Columbia a hot topic as candidates were asked whether the collection should be privatized. Ward 2 candidate Jim Meyer expressed interest in the idea of privatization, saying "there are some problems with the cost structure and we need to revisit it."
The general municipal election will be held on April 6.
Businesses are cautious and excited for modified Boone County new health order
Monday's modified health order will give businesses more flexibility and leeway for day-to-day operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new order lifts all capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
The new order still requires social distancing and mask wearing at all businesses. Though businesses have no operating capacity limit, some businesses will still limit how many customers come in.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department spokesperson explained the decision for the new order came from a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced he will run for U.S. Senate
Eric Greitens has announced he will run for U.S. Senate in 2022. Greitens served as Missouri's Governor from January 2017 to June 2018.
Greitens resigned in June 2018 in the midst of two scandals, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The allegations against him included blackmail related to an extramarital relationship and computer tampering related to “dark money” campaign financing.
During his resignation speech, he said it was time to "walk off the battlefield with his head held high."
MU students plan to travel around the country during spring break
Many University of Missouri students will leave for their spring break trips this week. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services also announced a new health order which will go into effect at noon on Wednesday.
MU will not require students living on campus to get tested upon their arrival like they did when students returned from winter break in January.
KOMU 8 got the chance to speak to several MU students about their spring break plans. Some are going to Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, and a few cities in Florida, including Miami.
"Who knows if it'll be shut down," MU sophomore Megan Maetten said, after sharing she's traveling to Miami. "I'm just looking for a break. Most of my friends are vaccinated, including me."
Forecast: Tracking Tuesday's storm potential
Rain chances will start to move in early Tuesday morning! Rain will be light to moderate through the morning hours, but we will see some dry time in the late morning to early afternoon.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase again after midday through the early evening hours. We will need to watch instability during this time frame, because we could see a thunderstorm that becomes strong to severe. If everything comes together just right, these storms may begin to rotate.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday afternoon. This means there likely won’t be issues for most of the region, but we will need to pay attention to the possibility of one or two storms that become strong to severe.
The main threats with any of these storms will be pea to quarter size hail and possibly a brief “spin-up” tornado.
Regardless of thunderstorm chances, it will be windy! Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph through the day with gusts up to 40 mph.